ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Another riot in Ecuadorian prison leaves 13 inmates dead

By Associated Press
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Officials say a riot in an Ecuadorian prison has left at least 13 inmates dead, more...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Charleston Press

27-year-old trans woman, who was placed to serve three-decades-long sentence in a female-only prison, was transferred to men’s facility after impregnating two inmates

Dozens of gender identity and gender equality incidents have been reported in the last several months nationwide in schools, something that really bothers parents of young children. While the discussions about gender related topics in young people are becoming more and more heated in schools, the same applies to trans adults, who have become pretty vocal recently in seeking more rights.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ecuadorian#Riot#Street Gang
The Associated Press

Police: 3 fatally shot at Iowa state park; gunman also dead

Three family members were shot to death while camping in a state park in eastern Iowa Friday, and the suspected gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6:30 a.m. Friday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement. Officers found three people fatally shot in a tent at the campground, division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said. The three victims were related, Mortvedt said. He did not provide their names or ages, explain how they were related or provide a motive for the killings. Officials immediately evacuated everyone from the park, a children’s summer camp on the grounds and the campground. Once the evacuation was complete, the only registered camper not accounted for was 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, Mortvedt said.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy