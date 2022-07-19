ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Adopting Audrey - Official Trailer

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the trailer for upcoming movie Adopting Audrey, starring Jena Malone, Robert Hunger-Bühler, Brooke Bloom, Will...

www.ign.com

Comments / 1

Related
IGN

Halloween Ends: First Trailer for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Final Chapter Revealed

The first trailer for Halloween Ends has arrived today, giving horror hounds a brief glimpse at what’s been billed as the final showdown between series stalwart Laurie Strode and masked menace Michael Myers. The 13th film in the 44-year-old franchise, Halloween Ends will become the fourth in the new...
MOVIES
IGN

Spawn Creator Teases Massive Live-Action Movie Announcement

Spawn fans might want to come out of their graves, as creator Todd McFarlane has some exciting news about the long-awaited film reboot of the character. After appearing in multiple live-action projects during the late 90s, the popular Image character has been out of the realm of movies and TV shows, while characters from the world of DC and Marvel continue to grow popular.
TV SHOWS
IGN

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Official Trailer - Comic-Con 2022

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. The series launches globally on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Malone
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Emily Kuroda
IGN

Godzilla and the Titans Adds Kurt Russell And Son Wyatt Russell To Cast

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell have joined the cast of Apple and Legendary's upcoming live-action Godzilla and the Titans series. According to Deadline, Kurt and Wyatt have signed on to star in the Monsterverse series alongside previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. Details on their two roles are being kept under wraps for now, so it's not currently known whether their on-screen characters will be related or not.
MOVIES
IGN

SDCC 2022: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Revealed and It Looks Awesome

The upcoming live-action movie Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Among Thieves based on the popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game of the same name has shown its first trailer at a San Diego Comic-Con 2022 panel. In the trailer, we see a lot of staple elements of the Dungeons & Dragons game. The film is a fantasy action-adventure comedy, and the trailer does a good job of showcasing different tones from the fantastical to the comedic.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Tales of the Walking Dead Gets Its First Full Trailer at San Diego Comic Con

Today at San Diego Comic Con we got our first proper, full-length trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead, a new Walking Dead anthology series premiering next month. The trailer gives a look at all six protagonists, and includes narration by Alpha - a known Walking Dead character who is the leader of a group of survivors called the Whisperers in the comic and television series. Tales of the Walking Dead will show her prior to her story as we know it, when she used to be called Dee. She is still played by Samantha Morton.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Adoption
IGN

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

William Shatner Analyzes Paul Wesley’s Kirk in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds | San Diego Comic Con 2022. Legendary actor William Shatner takes a look at the new Captain Kirk, Paul Wesley who plays the character in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. How does Wesley's performance stack up to the original? Shatner analyzes the new Kirk's performance.
MOVIES
IGN

Transformers: Earthspark Voice Cast Revealed at San Diego Comic Con

After the series was announced earlier this month, fans were finally able to get a closer look at the upcoming Transformers: EarthSpark show during SDCC. During today's Transformers: EarthSpark panel at SDCC, Paramount+ revealed some key details about the show, including a few stills and the show's voice cast. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IGN

First Official Image Of John Wick 4 Revealed

It’s here – our first look at John Wick: Chapter 4 has just been revealed. Keanu Reeves stars in the upcoming John Wick sequel as the titular hitman and all-round badass, and now we’ve got our first look at the movie thanks to a brand-new image. Depicting...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IGN

How to Watch the Terminator Movies in Chronological Order

“I’ll be back” is one of the most iconic lines in movie history and it's all thanks to Arnold Schwarzenegger and the team bringing it and the Terminator franchise to life in 1984. Since then, the franchise has grown to six films, a TV series, web shows, video games, comics, and so much more.
MOVIES
IGN

Koala Man Brings Australian Weirdness and Hugh Jackman to Hulu | San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Hulu is bringing Michael Cusack's Koala Man web series to an even larger screen and with even longer episodes, with the help of Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland and Pokémon Detective Pikachu writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. We talk to these creators to see what alchemic magic they're doing to bring together the weirdness of Australian suburbs, Hugh Jackman's star power, and Roiland's offbeat world.
TV SERIES
IGN

Spongebob Squarepants Voice Actors Reveal How to Talk Like Spongebob and Patrick - Comic-Con 2022

SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star have two of the most recognizable and imitable voices on television. But how easy is it to recreate these iconic, undersea heroes? IGN's Akeem Lawanson meets up with voice actors Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke to hone his craft. Can he get in touch with his inner SpongeBob? Or are these voices better left to the professionals?
MOVIES
IGN

Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Anime Confirmed for Two Seasons on Netflix | Comic-Con 2022

Keanu Reeves has come to Comic-Con to tease the future of his comic book series BRZRKR. And while BOOM! Studios' BRZRKR panel was light on new information regarding Netflix's live-action movie adaptation, we did get some new info regarding the animated spinoff series. Boom's Stephen Christy confirmed during the panel...
COMICS
IGN

The Mandalorian: Season 2 Figures Revealed by Hasbro - Comic-Con 2022

The Mandalorian: Season 3 may not be debuting until 2023, but that gives Star Wars fans more time to build out their action figure collections. And it's just as well, as Hasbro is still adding some key Season 2 characters to its Star Wars: The Black Series lineup. IGN can...
COMICS
IGN

Re-Play These Ninja Turtle Classics With TMNT - The Cowabunga Collection | San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Heroes in a half shell! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a constant presence in video games since their debut in 1987 and now Konami is pulling together 13 classic Ninja Turtle games for one bodacious collection. TMNT - The Cowabunga Collection includes the classic Arcade Game, the Turtles in Time Arcade and SNES versions along with titles from Sega Genesis and Nintendo Game Boy. IGN host Brian Altano interviews Charles Murakami and Chris Kohler from Digital Eclipse. Turtle Power!
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy