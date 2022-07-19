ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theft charge against former EC restaurant manager dismissed

By Dan Holtz
EAU CLAIRE — A criminal charge against a manager of a former downtown eatery, who police said embezzled between $5,000 and $10,000 from the business, has been dismissed.

A felony theft in a business setting charge against Aaron M. Haas, 39, of Eau Claire, was dismissed recently by Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long.

Long dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning criminal charges could be re-filed against Haas.

Prosecutors filed the motion to dismiss, which said “continued prosecution is not in the interest of justice.”

The criminal complaint in the case said the owner of the former Smiling Moose Deli contacted Eau Claire police in May 2018 because Haas, who was the eatery’s manager for about a year, took money from the business in various forms.

The owner said that in the summer of 2017, two change orders went missing within a two-month period. Haas blamed the courier service, the complaint said.

The owner said he also began to see increases in the reported inventory on hand at the deli. The owner said the reported sales at the store did not support a large inventory, the complaint said.

The owner said Haas was also likely stealing tips. The owner said it appeared no cash tips were deposited during the time Haas was manager. The owner also believed Haas had padded his mileage reimbursement claims, the complaint said.

