WWE announces a big-time SummerSlam on… Twitter?

Gotham Knights’ Batgirl is getting her turn in the spotlight, as she gets her character showcase trailer showing off her moves. Barbara Gordon, aka Batgirl, the only daughter of Batman’s trusted ally Detective Gordon, is one of the defenders of Gotham after the pair’s passing. In this new character showcase trailer, Batgirl showcases her talents and fighting skills, proving why she is the hero that Gotham needs. In the trailer, we see Batgirl using a laced nunchaku / tonfa that can attach to each other or pull her opponents in or pull her closer towards them. She also uses a fan of Batarrangs that completely swats a row of enemies all at once. Her crowd control abilities also don’t end there, as she has shown her ability to disperse a dense group of prisoners with her tonfa with a huge shockwave.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO