ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Insider Report: Latest on remaining 2023 targets, updates on top 2024 prospects

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39uR50_0gkEWlva00

It’s time for this week’s edition of The Insider Report.

We hope everyone had a great weekend.

The latest on remaining class of 2023 targets

As it stands on Monday, July 18, Clemson’s top remaining targets in the class of 2023 remain as follows: Milton High School (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star safety Robert Billings, Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) four-star defensive end Hunter Osborne and Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge, MA.) four-star wide receiver Ronan Hanafin.

The Clemson Insider established as such when we took a look at what’s next for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class . As Billings told us over a week ago now, the expectation is that he will be in attendance for the program’s annual July cookout come next weekend.

Right now, Billings figures to be the only uncommitted prospect that will be on campus, but that hasn’t stopped Clemson from pushing for Osborne and Hanafin to be among next weekend’s turnout.

As for Hanafin, TCI was told by a source not to count out Clemson’s chances with the Massachusetts native, even though he has been considered a Notre Dame lean for quite some time now. Another source informed TCI that Clemson is currently trending for Hanafin, but it would be premature to divulge that the Tigers have unseated Notre Dame as the long-standing favorite to land his commitment.

Clemson currently stands well with Osborne and those familiar with his recruitment like the Tigers’ chances at landing him. However, there has been no indication that he’ll be attending next weekend’s cookout or that he’ll be making an announcement regarding his recruitment anytime soon.

In any event, things remain fluid as Dabo Swinney and staff look to fill out their remaining open scholarships for the class of 2023.

Elite Buckeye State signal caller planning Clemson gameday visit

One of the nation’s top signal callers in the class of 2025 recently spoke with a Clemson assistant coach. Findlay (Oh.) 2025 QB Ryan Montgomery spoke with Brandon Streeter on Friday and we were told that the call went great.

While Streeter was on vacation when Montgomery was on campus for an unofficial visit on June 18, Clemson’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach spoke at length with the prized Buckeye State quarterback prospect this past week.

Right now, Montgomery is looking at either Louisville (11/12) or Miami (11/19) for a game day visit at Memorial Stadium this fall.

An update on 5-star Clemson QB target

The Clemson Insider spoke with Willis (Texas) five-star quarterback DJ Lagway ahead of this week’s edition of The Insider Report. Lagway, who is considered to be the apple of Clemson’s eye in the class of 2024, gave the latest on his recruitment and updated his interest in the Tigers at this time.

Lagway has recently had a chance to speak both with Brandon Streeter and Dabo Swinney. According to Lagway, Clemson’s coaching staff has been telling him that he’s their top target in the 2024 recruiting class and that they’re really excited about him and his future.

“I have a real good relationship with those two coaches,” Lagway said. “I talk to Coach Streeter a lot, at least once a week. I try to get on the phone every couple of weeks with Coach Swinney. I talk to them a good amount. I have good conversations with them. We have a good relationship and I’m excited to keep building on it.”

He spoke with Clemson’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks last week. While Lagway is Clemson’s top target, the conversations have shifted away from football and have focused more on life, family and the human aspect of things.

“That’s a huge factor,” Lagway said. “Outside of football, you’ll be around these people for like three-to-four years at a time, so you got to be able to be comfortable on and off the field with them.”

Is there anything about Clemson and its recruiting philosophy that’s stood out to Lagway?

“Really just the family atmosphere is different than all the other schools,” he explained. “That kind of the vibe, the Christian-based atmosphere, that makes Clemson stand out from the rest.”

Lagway is unsure when he’ll visit Clemson next, but said that he’ll “definitely visit” for a game at Memorial Stadium this upcoming season. He doesn’t have any games circled, but he’ll workout a date with Streeter eventually.

Lagway will be getting his miles in this fall, as he also plans on taking gameday visits to Texas A&M, Florida, Southern Cal and LSU.

Rising junior receiver target gives the latest

In addition to Lagway, TCI also caught up with Grimsley (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor on Monday. Taylor, who was the first rising junior WR that Tyler Grisham offered in this cycle, updated his current recruitment and where Clemson currently stands in the mix of things.

“After I got offered, I’ve really just been talking to Coach Grisham more frequently, like every week,” Taylor said. “I’m ready for Sept. 1, so I can talk to him more than two times a week. I was the first 2024 (wide receiver) offer and I was super excited about that, so I know he thinks highly of me.”

Taylor said that his relationship with Clemson’s wide receivers coach has “definitely been getting stronger” throughout these past couple of weeks. He also admitted that he talks to Grisham more than really any other coach.

When asked what stood out about Clemson’s recruiting approach thus far, he made sure to mention how frequently he has been talking to the Tigers, even as a rising junior. He still has a lot of time left in his recruitment, but acknowledged that he also talks to Clemson more than any other school.

This past week, Taylor had a chance to talk to some different coaches on Clemson’s offensive coaching staff, including Streeter and running backs coach CJ Spiller. Taylor has been getting more into it with the whole coaching staff and learning more about Clemson as a whole.

That proves to Taylor that he’s a priority for Clemson.

With that, he’s planning on catching at least one game at Memorial Stadium this fall.

— Photo for this article courtesy of derek.lagway on Instagram.

Dear Old Clemson’s first event is July 24. Now there is a new way to support Clemson student-athletes. Come out and meet the freshmen football players at this meet and greet autograph session. If you sign up for certain club levels you get free access to all Dear Old Clemson events. Purchase your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0axUCb_0gkEWlva00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Clemson Insider

Uiagalelei talks difference with Streeter as OC, what to expect from Tigers’ attack in 2022

D.J. Uiagalelei heads into his third year at Clemson with a new offensive coordinator at the helm. In his first full season as Clemson’s starting quarterback in 2021, Uiagalelei ran the Tigers’ offense with Tony Elliott calling the shots as coordinator. Now the head coach at Virginia, of course, Elliott’s vacated OC role has been filled by Brandon Streeter.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

ESPN's Pollack chimes in on Clemson ahead of 2022 campaign

Over/under 10 wins for the Clemson football team this season?. David Pollack is taking the over. The ESPN college football analyst chimed in on the Tigers via Twitter this week, pointing out that while their 2021 season is perceived as a poor year by a lot of people, they still won 10 games — with their three losses coming to eventual national champion Georgia in the season opener in Charlotte on Sept. 4 (score of 10-3), eventual ACC Champion Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh (27-17) and NC State in double-overtime in Raleigh on Sept. 25 (27-21).
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Tyler Grisham

Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham talked to reporters at the Clemson Media Kickoff about his expectations heading into his third season, provided an update on players’ injuries and the culture (...)
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Education
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Clemson Insider

Clemson, Rittman reach new agreement

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and head softball coach John Rittman have agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2027, the athletic department announced Thursday. The terms of the contract were approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. “The speed in which Coach Rittman and his...
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Mickey Conn

Mickey Conn, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, spoke at Clemson’s media day on Tuesday. Speaking with reporters, Conn focused on the versatility of Clemson’s defense in the fall and how different players can use their physicality and speed to adapt to those different positions. Question: When you’re looking...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Grisham
Person
Dabo Swinney
The Clemson Insider

Another Clemson coach gets contract extension

Clemson University and head women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler have agreed to a contract extension through 2027, the athletic department announced today. The terms of the contract were approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. Amanda Butler has compiled a 280-230 career record and has the...
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#Highschoolsports#Milton High School#Tci#Notre Dame#Tigers
The Clemson Insider

Clemson flips former Michigan commit, adds top 2024 prospect

Clemson and Erik Bakich picked up verbal commitments from two prospects Wednesday. The Bolles School (Jacksonville, Fla.) 2024 righthanded pitcher Chayce Kieck and University Liggett School (Detroit, Mich.) 2023 shortstop Jarren Purify announced their commitments to the Tigers via social media on Wednesday afternoon and evening, respectively. Purify becomes the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WYFF4.com

Greenville, South Carolina church is painted pink. But why?

GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Friday morning, folks in the Woodside community of Greenville started posting on social media about a church that was painted pink. WYFF News 4 went down to the former Bible Way Full Gospel Missionary Baptist Church on Woodside Avenue and spoke to people who live in the area.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
golaurens.com

Cross Hill native leading PTC Laurens County campus

It’s first and 10 for the football-loving Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Laurens County Campus Director Kim Chalmers, and it’s still early in the game. You might say she has the home field advantage, as Chalmers is originally from Cross Hill in Laurens County. She has been campus director...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Three nonprofits seek to purchase Saluda Grade railroad corridor for 31-mile rail trail

Saluda Grade Partners, a coalition of three nonprofits in North and South Carolina, plans to purchase the inactive Saluda Grade railroad corridor for a new 31-mile rail trail, the organization announced July 20. Comprised of Conserving Carolina, PAL: Play, Advocate, Live Well and Upstate Forever, the coalition made an undisclosed...
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy