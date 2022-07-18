ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Happy National Grilling Month: Are We the Generation to Stop Throwing Things on the Grill?

By Sammy Approved
1053rnb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is in full swing, but are the cookouts? July is National Grilling Month, celebrating the delicious foods we eat straight from the grill. Popular holidays like the Fourth of July has caused a bit of discourse online. Are we the generation that stops throwing things on the grill?....

1053rnb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

The Best LGBTQ-Owned Restaurants Across the US

Celebrate Pride every day of the year with these LGBTQ-owned restaurants across America!. Any day is a good day to support queer-owned restaurants, but it’s especially important during Pride month. Restaurant kitchens have changed a lot over the years and one of the greatest things to come of that is seeing so many more diverse and supportive kitchens popping up. Queer chefs are showcasing their talents, their heritage and their hard work in restaurants all across the US, and we wanted to showcase some of our favorites.
RESTAURANTS
People

Velveeta Releases Cheese-Infused Martini That's Garnished with Pasta Shells

On Wednesday, Velveeta released their own unique spin on a dirty martini — the "Veltini" — made with Velveeta-infused vodka. The brand teamed up with BLT Restaurant Group for the unconventional creation. Select locations of the steakhouse chain will offer the martini for $15 during "golden hour" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. But the cheesy cocktail won't be around for too long — it's only available for a limited time and while supplies last.
CHICAGO, IL
TVOvermind

Binging With Babish: Seafood Paella from Parks and Rec

It’s not every chef that’s going to own up to the idea that they aren’t comfortable making a dish. Well, he stated that he used to be hesitant to make paella, but decided it was time to give it a try. One could say that this was one of the many themes that were prominent in Parks and Rec while the show was still up and running since a lot of the characters had plenty of issues that they had to face throughout the show. None of them had more issues than Jerry, or Gary, or Larry, or Terry, or whatever the guy’s name was that many saw as the whipping post in the office. And yet, with all the stuff that was going on in his life, he was still an upbeat and pleasant individual with an amazing family and the type of life that a lot of people could easily been envious of if they’d taken the time to realize who he was and what he was all about.
RECIPES
InsideHook

Chefs Are Embracing the Long History of Pearl Meat

Oysters are a big deal these days, and their profile is on the rise. As someone who’s fond of a tasty oyster or three, that’s an excellent piece of news. But there’s a subset of oysters whose meat is selling for stratospheric amounts — even though that species is known best for something else that they produce. Those would be pearl oysters, which are a distict species largely found in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Real Men#Food Drink#National Grilling Month
Food52

A Make-Ahead Menu for a Laid-Back Dinner Party

We’ve teamed up with our friends at Line 39 to share a step-by-step guide for weekend entertaining, featuring top-notch bottles. From citrusy Sauvignon Blanc to plum-forward Merlot, each Line 39 wine is crafted in California with care. Some people’s summer hobbies include surfing, fishing, tanning—I partake in none of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

McDonald's Adds New Limited-Time Menu Item, But There's a Catch

A new item has arrived on the McDonald's menu, but not everyone will be McLovin' it. The beloved fast food restaurant chain has rolled out the all-new Chicken McCrispy Salt & Pepper, but unfortunately for most McDonald's fans, placing an order for the new menu item will require a plane ticket and passport.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

How an indestructible cracker became Alaska’s favorite food

In Alaska, to be hungry between meals is to ask yourself an enduring question: What will I eat on my Sailor Boy Pilot Bread? Growing up in a small fishing town on the state’s southeastern archipelago, no food was more constant than these thick, palm-sized slabs of cracker, which served as my first teething aid as an infant. For years afterward, they acted as my favorite food delivery system — topped with smoked salmon, smothered in egg salad, or slathered with butter and jam, they became a vessel sturdy enough to carry an entire world of flavors to my little corner of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
hypebeast.com

Heinz 57 Readies a New Line of Infused Honey and Culinary Crunch Sauces

Serving as Heinz‘s elevated and modern approach to exploring food trends, the Heinz 57 brand has now launched a new line of Infused Honey and Culinary Crunch sauces. Inspired by the historical “57 Varieties” advertising slogan used by H. J. Heinz Company back in the early 1900’s, the Heinz 57 brand builds on the condiment name’s expansive product range since its founding.
FOOD & DRINKS
Q 105.7

It’s ‘Clam Time’ At These 12 Upstate New York Seafood Restaurants

Who remembers the old days when your Dad or Grandfather took you along to a small town clambake? Maybe to the rod and gun club, or down to the Elks or Moose in your town. Massive bags of clams were dumped into boiling water, newspapers were spread out along the picnic tables, pounds of butter were melted down, and bottles of beer were stuffed into the ice chest. Let the slurping begin!
RESTAURANTS
Reader's Digest

What Is Sustainable Fish, and Why Is It Better for the Earth?

While world population growth has slowed down in the last couple of years, there are still more people on earth each year than there were in the previous one. It’s one of the big reasons the idea of sustainable living has exploded so dramatically, and why more and more people are learning how to recycle properly, compost at home, grow food sustainably and eat organic, which, in turn, can help reduce carbon footprints and slow climate change.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy