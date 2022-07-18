Florida couple reveals heavenly figure in cedar slab from tree in Crystal River

Capt. Mike Senker (352-584-6297): The offshore bite can be good, but don’t count on much inside of 50 feet, according to Capt. Mike. He tested the waters around 30 feet after returning last week from fishing in Alaska and found nothing but short gag grouper. There were plenty of willing grunts, however, so they got a nice fish fry out of it. His anglers were plagued with lots of remoras, commonly known as “sucker fish” that typically attach themselves to sharks. Right now, 50 to 70 feet is going to be about the minimum for keeper-sized gags, he said. Those who can get out to 100 feet will have better luck, and in that range American red snapper are a good possibility. Capt. Mike says the very warm Gulf waters are the issue. Many fish have gone a long way offshore this summer to find cooler water. In 30 feet last week, he measured the temperature at 89 degrees. Rains will have some cooling effect, but often not enough to make fish more comfortable and active enough to improve the bite. July and August are not called the dog days for no reason.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO