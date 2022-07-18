ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, FL

Florida couple reveals heavenly figure in cedar slab from tree in Crystal River

By Photojournalist Barry Wong
fox35orlando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUDSON, Fla. - Glenn and Shelly Pollack have been re-purposing antiques, metal, and wood for the last six years, making unique pieces of furniture and art to display in their Pasco County home and in their rental property. Occasionally, they'll sell an item or two, to clear out some...

www.fox35orlando.com

