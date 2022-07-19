ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

City will look at compensation

By Kim Smith
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

The Odessa City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss hiring a company to take a look at how the city compensates all of its employees.

According to city records, the company will be asked to look at staffing levels and compensation for public safety positions, but could also develop a comprehensive classification and compensation program for the entire city.

Three companies experienced in municipal employment submitted bids for the project and city staff is recommending the hiring of Evergreen Solutions at a cost of $111,500.

The last time the city performed such a study was 2013. According to documents submitted to the council, some city management and staff are “discontent” about the performance evaluation and management system, the accuracy of current job descriptions and job classifications, career path and succession planning, the maintenance of the compensation system and the flexibility to create or restructure positions within the various departments.

A working group comprised of City Manager Michael Marrero, Assistant city Managers Cindy Muncy and Phillip Urrutia, Finance Director Larry Fry, OFR Chief John Alvarez, OPD Chief Michael Gerke, Municipal Court Director Kimberly Jozwiak and Human Resource Director Charles Hurst selected Evergreen as their choice after evaluating three companies’ proposals.

In other matters the council will hear discussion about:

>> A lease settlement agreement with UTPB for the playground and splash pad area.

>> Allowing a 11,250 square foot dance hall to be opened at 1551 John Ben Sheppard Parkway, which is currently in a retail zone. Five neighboring property owners are in favor of the proposal and four are against, citing safety concerns, lack of sufficient parking and proximity to the nearby residential neighborhood.

>> The purchase of two John Deere Gator utility vehicles at a cost of roughly $13,000 each and a $60,000 Toro Multipro 1750 sprayer for Ratliff Ranch Golf Course.

>> Accepting a $45,000 donation from ConocoPhillips for Odessa Fire Rescue.

>> Purchasing four Ford F550 ambulance units for OFR at a total cost of just under $1.9 million.

>> Purchasing a $99,000 Chevrolet Tahoe for OFR battalion chiefs stationed at Fire Station 6, which covers the east and north side of Odessa and Ector County.

>> Applying for and accepting an $87,373 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of OPD and the ECSO. OPD’s portion would be used for the purchase of OPD equipment/technology.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Odessa Development Corporation board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

The board will discuss the possibility of expanding its Downtown on the Rise grant program, said Downtown Odessa Executive Director Casey Hallmark.

Currently, business owners and operators along Grant Avenue are eligible to receive grants of up to $200,000 to improve their infrastructure and up to $25,000 to improve their facades. If the ODC and Odessa City Council agree, ultimately those funds could be awarded to other downtown businesses not on Grant Avenue, Hallmark said.

If approved, more businesses could become eligible for grant funding as well, just at a lower level, Hallmark said.

The ODC is also scheduled to discuss abandoning its Workforce Housing Infrastructure Program, said ODC Chairman David Boutin.

For the last few years, ODC has been offering grants to pay for a portion of housing infrastructure costs so that members of the labor force can more readily obtain housing, Boutin said. However, very few grants were awarded, roughly $100,000 out of the $5 million available, he said.

As a result, the ODC is considering ending the program, he said.

“We’re going to consider a different type of program, but I’m not sure what that will look like,” Boutin said. “There’s still some interest in assisting with work force housing because the costs continue to escalate. There remains an interest in certain parts of the labor force, like first responders and teachers.”

The ODC will also be discussing its proposed 2022-2023 general development plan and budget.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Residents of Midland senior apartments without water

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A water main failure has occurred at a senior apartment complex in Midland, leaving residents without water for days. Westridge Senior Apartments in Midland lost all water after a break on Monday afternoon. The senior residents and their families are raising concern as they are still without water during the weeklong heat wave that’s been hitting West Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues traffic alerts across the Basin

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued several traffic alerts for the following counties. Midland County One Westbound main lane of I-20 traffic will be open from 7 pm tonight to 6 am Friday, July 22nd as crews connect main lane detours to the north service road. Friday morning, […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Andrews business owner starts K9 company

Andrews, Texas (KOSA) -The owner of an Andrews trucking company is trying to make a difference in the community in a unique way. Tony Shockley, owner of Super Sonic LLC, has started a new company called “Para Marine” which intends to use K9s in schools to sniff out potential weapons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Odessa, TX
Government
Odessa, TX
Business
NewsWest 9

City of Midland holding adoption event

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Animal Services will be holding an adoption event on July 23. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. you can stop by the Animal Services Center and find a new furry friend. Adoption fees are only $20 and will include vaccinations, microchip and...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Crime in a Odessa Neighborhood

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the last several months one neighborhood in the Odessa area has been dealing with notes being left on their cars and then being broken into. People living in the 3600 block of Springbrook Drive have often seen bible verses left on cars, but that acts as a mark for people to come to steal from the car later that day.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

The City of Midland warns of phone scam

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland is warning the community of a phone scam by people who claim to be calling from the City of Midland Customer Service Department, stating that customers are at risk of their utility services being turned off. According to a recent news...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Infrastructure#Workforce Housing#City Records#The Odessa City Council#Evergreen Solutions#Finance#Ofr#Opd#Human Resource#Utpb
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD investigate sunglasses theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers is searching for a man who stole sunglasses that were valued up to $150.00. The crime took place on July 20th at Dickey’s BBQ located in the 2600 Block of South Gregg. When officers arrived, they learned that an unknown suspect stole a pair of Oakley sunglasses that were left by the register.
cbs7.com

Source of guns in deadly robbery sentenced

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 20-year-old Midland man was sentenced to 22 years in prison by a Midland County jury Thursday morning on an aggravated robbery. Rogelio Ivan Cadena was originally charged with Murder. After three days of trial, the jury on...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Man sentenced in 2020 Pleasant Farms murder

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - The Office of District Attorney Dusty Gallivan tells CBS7 that a man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on a murder charge. Michael Brian Thomas Hosch was arrested back in 2020 for the murder of Logan Ray Hatfield. Deputies were called to a...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
San Angelo LIVE!

Some in Midland are Tired of Beto

MIDLAND, TX — In Midland yesterday, some are tired of Beto O’Rourke. His campaign stop was interrupted by jeers and cheers from the opposition as O’Rourke attempted to calm the protestors by offering some of them an opportunity to speak. Watch:
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Restaurants That Are Sorely Missed in Midland/Odessa

Since I have lived here all my life, every now and then I look back at things we no longer have here in town and one of those things is the restaurants where I used to eat. Gardski's - This restaurant I believe was a national chain that opened in the early 80s in the Courtyard Shopping Center in Midland. They had the best combination nachos on the planet and it was the place I hung out frequently once I was old enough to drink (which was 19 at the time). I did spend my 19th birthday there and got one of their awesome margaritas. There was a restaurant by the same name that opened in Lubbock in the early 2000s but I don't believe it was part of the chain that was in Midland from 1983-1987.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Ex-employee accused of stealing gas

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after his former employer accused him of using a company credit card to steal gas. Jose Uriel Basutro, 25, has been charged with Credit Card Abuse. According to an affidavit, in April, Basutro’s ex-employer filed a report with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office. The […]
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa drivers talk about falling gas prices

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Drivers in the Lone Star State are finally seeing some relief at the pump. AAA Texas says the statewide average for a gallon of regular gas is now $3.95, and some West Texas gas stations are beating that average. And while the record-breaking inflation doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MCSO investigates body found in structure fire

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deceased person found in a structure fire. Around 1:45 pm on Wednesday, July 20, the Midland Fire Department, Midland Police Department and the Midland County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a structure fire in the 2300 block of Cloverdale. Upon arrival, the […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Big Spring authorities searching for missing woman

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman. Katherine Sue Hauman, 64, has not been seen since early May. According to the Big Spring Howard County Crimestoppers Facebook page, Hauman is a person of interest in an active Big Spring Police Department Investigation.
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged in deadly 191 crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with a deadly crash that happened earlier this month. 79-year-old Don Allison Bassett has been charged with Manslaughter.  On July 7, Odessa Police Department and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to the two-vehicle crash in the 12800 block E Hwy 191. At the […]
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
336
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy