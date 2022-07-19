City will look at compensation

The Odessa City Council will meet Tuesday to discuss hiring a company to take a look at how the city compensates all of its employees.

According to city records, the company will be asked to look at staffing levels and compensation for public safety positions, but could also develop a comprehensive classification and compensation program for the entire city.

Three companies experienced in municipal employment submitted bids for the project and city staff is recommending the hiring of Evergreen Solutions at a cost of $111,500.

The last time the city performed such a study was 2013. According to documents submitted to the council, some city management and staff are “discontent” about the performance evaluation and management system, the accuracy of current job descriptions and job classifications, career path and succession planning, the maintenance of the compensation system and the flexibility to create or restructure positions within the various departments.

A working group comprised of City Manager Michael Marrero, Assistant city Managers Cindy Muncy and Phillip Urrutia, Finance Director Larry Fry, OFR Chief John Alvarez, OPD Chief Michael Gerke, Municipal Court Director Kimberly Jozwiak and Human Resource Director Charles Hurst selected Evergreen as their choice after evaluating three companies’ proposals.

In other matters the council will hear discussion about:

>> A lease settlement agreement with UTPB for the playground and splash pad area.

>> Allowing a 11,250 square foot dance hall to be opened at 1551 John Ben Sheppard Parkway, which is currently in a retail zone. Five neighboring property owners are in favor of the proposal and four are against, citing safety concerns, lack of sufficient parking and proximity to the nearby residential neighborhood.

>> The purchase of two John Deere Gator utility vehicles at a cost of roughly $13,000 each and a $60,000 Toro Multipro 1750 sprayer for Ratliff Ranch Golf Course.

>> Accepting a $45,000 donation from ConocoPhillips for Odessa Fire Rescue.

>> Purchasing four Ford F550 ambulance units for OFR at a total cost of just under $1.9 million.

>> Purchasing a $99,000 Chevrolet Tahoe for OFR battalion chiefs stationed at Fire Station 6, which covers the east and north side of Odessa and Ector County.

>> Applying for and accepting an $87,373 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of OPD and the ECSO. OPD’s portion would be used for the purchase of OPD equipment/technology.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Odessa Development Corporation board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

The board will discuss the possibility of expanding its Downtown on the Rise grant program, said Downtown Odessa Executive Director Casey Hallmark.

Currently, business owners and operators along Grant Avenue are eligible to receive grants of up to $200,000 to improve their infrastructure and up to $25,000 to improve their facades. If the ODC and Odessa City Council agree, ultimately those funds could be awarded to other downtown businesses not on Grant Avenue, Hallmark said.

If approved, more businesses could become eligible for grant funding as well, just at a lower level, Hallmark said.

The ODC is also scheduled to discuss abandoning its Workforce Housing Infrastructure Program, said ODC Chairman David Boutin.

For the last few years, ODC has been offering grants to pay for a portion of housing infrastructure costs so that members of the labor force can more readily obtain housing, Boutin said. However, very few grants were awarded, roughly $100,000 out of the $5 million available, he said.

As a result, the ODC is considering ending the program, he said.

“We’re going to consider a different type of program, but I’m not sure what that will look like,” Boutin said. “There’s still some interest in assisting with work force housing because the costs continue to escalate. There remains an interest in certain parts of the labor force, like first responders and teachers.”

The ODC will also be discussing its proposed 2022-2023 general development plan and budget.