2 dead in Streeterville apartment shooting after wellness check

By Brónagh Tumulty
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vf56l_0gkEVZJx00

CHICAGO — One person was found dead and another succumbed to their injuries at a nearby hospital following a well-being check in Streeterville.

Authorities say police responded to a residence in the 200 block of East Ohio and found a 36-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman unresponsive.

Both the man and woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Doctors said the man died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital a short time later.

A resident who works from home said he was wrapping up work for the day when he heard two long bangs. It wasn’t until about 45 minutes later that Mike Sundermeier says he realized the sounds were gunshots.

“I was leaving the building to go pick up dinner after work and heard from police officers around the building that it looked to be a murder-suicide,” Sundermeier said.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

If you’re having suicidal thoughts or know someone who is, the free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now 988 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

