On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris, along with her husband, Doug Emhoff, visited a Santa Monica fire station, where Harris briefly spoke about the deadly shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. RELATED: 6 dead, dozens wounded at Highland Park July 4 parade; "An act of violence that has shaken us to our core"Staying at her Brentwood home this weekend, the vice president arrived by motorcade to Santa Monica Fire Station 2 just after 1 p.m. where she and Emhoff spoke to firefighters and posed for photos with them, according to the White House press pool. Harris touched...

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 18 DAYS AGO