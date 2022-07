BRISTOL, Va. — Potential food and beverage employees for the Bristol Casino are next on the hiring menu for Hard Rock International. The casino will host an employee hiring event with a focus on potential food and beverage employees on Monday, July 25, Hard Rock announced on Thursday. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bristol Casino, 500 Gate City Highway, Bristol, Virginia 24201. Attendees are asked to enter through the team member entrance.

