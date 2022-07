For the second time in less than a month, a Lockport mother has been arrested for leaving her kids in the car while she was in a bar. It was on July 15th at 9:35 p.m. when Joliet Police Officers responded to the parking lot of Los Gavenos bar (1101 North Hickory Street) for a report of two young children left unattended in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers located two male children, ages 2 and 3, seated in child seats in the backseat.

LOCKPORT, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO