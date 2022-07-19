ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man seen stealing from SF Walgreens in viral video last year arrested, accused of shoplifting at CVS

By Lyanne Melendez
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We've all seen the video of a man shoplifting at a Walgreens and then leaving on a bicycle. That man was eventually arrested, spent time in prison, and was released. Now, San Francisco police say, he was doing it all over again until he was arrested on Saturday.

Just over a year ago, the viral video of Jean Lugo Romero filling a garbage bag with items from Walgreens and then fleeing on a bicycle highlighted San Francisco's organized retail theft problem.

He was eventually caught and sent to prison. He served half of his 16-month sentence and was released a few months ago.

On Saturday ABC7 News discovered that not only was he back on the streets of San Francisco but arrested for, police say, shoplifting at the CVS pharmacy on Fillmore and Haight Streets.

On Monday, the items he was trying to shoplift were still behind the cash register.

An employee of that CVS said Lugo Romero would come two or three times a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enMrA_0gkEUUwX00

"I'm only here someday until noon some days until four. I've seen him twice and I've heard he comes in at night too. He goes straight to where the garbage bags are, he opens one up, grabs a couple of bags, fills them up and walks away and he usually helps himself to a beverage and leaves," said the employee who did not want to be identified.

Police told us on Monday they think Lugo-Romero has stolen from that CVS store at least a dozen times.

"We can document up to $15,000 worth of items being stolen. We know he is prolific. It's very possible that there are other incidents and thousands of more dollars that we are not able to document at this time," said Officer Robert Rueca, spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department.

When Lugo-Romero was charged more than a year ago, former District Attorney Chesa Boudin said, "Whether the work of organized retail theft rings or of individual suspects, the burglaries impacting our local businesses will not be tolerated."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdLa8_0gkEUUwX00

On Monday, in a statement released to ABC7 News, the newly appointed D.A. Brooke Jenkins said, "We have to send a strong message that repeat offenders will face consequences for their actions if they continue to choose a life of crime."

Just by looking around at the empty shelves and locked-up cases, it was apparent to us that the CVS store in question continues to be a target of shoplifters.

Comments / 18

4th Generation S.F.
4d ago

So he lasted a few months after his release from the initial jail sentence before AGAIN shoplifting frequently…. Keep slapping those hands 🤦🏻‍♀️

Reply
11
Guest
3d ago

Arrested DOESN’T mean convicted. DA in SF will let him walk with a slap on the wrist, if he gets anything all. We all KNOW this guy will be back on the streets within 2 weeks maximum.

Reply
3
Johnny
3d ago

Time to set a example with him, put him away for 5-10 years b

Reply
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesfnews.com

Arrest Made In Organized Retail Theft Fencing Operation

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced that they arrested an individual connected to an organized retail theft fencing operation. The SFPD reported that in early 2022 the Burglary Unit and Organized Retail Theft Taskforce launched a months-long investigation based on information provided by local retailers. The investigation involved...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

9 arrested after 32 lbs of fentanyl, $33K cash recovered in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Nine suspects were arrested on felony charges related to drug trafficking, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday on Twitter. Authorities recovered 32.34 pounds of fentanyl, 1.12 pounds of heroin, 12 ounces of methamphetamine, two firearms, body armor, and $33,000 in cash. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to […]
KTVU FOX 2

Luxury watches targeted in at least 20 San Francisco armed robberies

SAN FRANCISCO - Armed robbers are targeting people wearing Rolexes and other high-end watches in San Francisco. San Francisco police said there have been at least 20 of these armed robberies since June. "This is an organized group of suspects who are getting together. They are specifically targeting people, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
eastcountytoday.net

Tre-4 Gang Members Charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Conspiracy

Martinez, Calif. – Members of the Tre-4 street gang are being prosecuted by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges. Jalin Washington, Don Juan Defore Watson, Jr., and Amir Anderson-Roof all face charges for a series of crimes that include the killing of 20-year-old Basel Jilani of Lafayette on March 23, 2022.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD warns you might want to leave your expensive watch at home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco is seeing a spike in thefts of wristwatches, sometimes valued in the tens of thousands of dollars, police stated in a press release Thursday. This year alone there have been 24 watch robberies, the San Francisco Police Department stated. “Investigators believe suspects are specifically targeting victims they believe to […]
KTVU FOX 2

Kids used stolen car to shoplift at Daly City Dick's Sporting Goods, police say

DALY CITY, Calif. - Daly City police say four juvenile suspects wearing ski masks were arrested in a "grab and run" incident Wednesday at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said the suspects stole nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from the retailer at around 3:45 p.m. A description of the suspect vehicle was shared with police. Authorities said it matched the same vehicle and suspect descriptions for the same crime at the store two days earlier.
DALY CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Police Search for Attempted Kidnapping Suspect

Police on Thursday asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an attempted kidnapping of a small child in Oakland on Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday following a report of an attempted kidnapping on an Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
Mighty 990

Oakland Police Officer Relieved of Duty After Controversial Arrest

An Oakland police officer involved in the arrest of Brandon Calloway has been relieved of duty with pay, Oakland Police Assistant Chief Larry Gaines told KWAM. Viral videos on social media show the altercation between officers and Calloway. The case is currently under the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s review. We...
NBC Bay Area

San Jose PD Officer Arrested for DUI Directly Before Shift

A San Jose police officer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on July 8 just before he began his scheduled shift with the department, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit has confirmed through sources with direct knowledge of the investigation. According to those sources, the officer nicked...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Property Crime#Fraud#Abc7 News
TheAlmanac

Four arrested for allegedly stealing $50K worth of lululemon merchandise

Four people who allegedly stole about $50,000 worth of merchandise in a shoplifting spree that spanned three lululemon stores on the Peninsula were arrested at Stanford Shopping Center on Sunday. A fifth person is still at large, police said. Police dispatch received a call around 6 p.m. on Sunday from...
KTVU FOX 2

2 homicide suspects also linked to Bay Area robberies, police say

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Contra Costa County deputy sheriffs arrested two men for an alleged homicide in Antioch, authorities announced. The suspects were also sought in connection to several robberies around the Bay Area. Officers were investigating the murder of 20-year-old Basel Jilani, who was killed on March 23 near Taylor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
CBS San Francisco

Jury finds fatal Danville officer shooting of Tyrell Wilson was a homicide

MARTINEZ -- A jury at a Contra Costa County coroner's inquest hearing Friday unanimously found the death of a transient who was shot by a Danville police officer last year to be a homicide.The jury in the hearing looking at the death of 33-year-old Tyrell Wilson in Danville last year unanimously found that Wilson's death came "at the hands of another person other than by accident."Wilson died in a shooting by former Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall on March 13, 2021, when Hall responded to reports of a man throwing rocks off the Sycamore Valley overpass onto Interstate Highway 680....
KTVU FOX 2

7-Eleven customer finds credit card skimmer in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - A regular customer at an Oakland 7-Eleven convenience store discovered a credit card skimmer Sunday as he attempted to make a purchase. The store at 3500 Grand Ave. in the Grand Lake neighborhood is yet another target of scammers who aim to get personal information and steal credit or debit card numbers.
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy