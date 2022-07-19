ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Israel Molina identified as North Las Vegas officer who shot himself and daughter

By KTNV Staff
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department has confirmed that the North Las Vegas police officer who shot himself and his daughter was Israel Molina.

Police also said that the officer shot his wife and son. Both are said to be recovering from their injuries this evening.

Detectives said Molina and his wife started fighting when their teenage son intervened. The wife and son both escaped, but Molina shot and killed his daughter.

Molina was a six year veteran of the force.

He also received a reward from the department, but was charged with DUI last year.

One neighbor we spoke with says Molina was always, nice to him, but kept a low profile.

"I didn't know that he was a cop, I didn't know he had kids," said Neighbor Mark Harris. "He was always happy."

The full statement provided to us by officer Alexander Cuevas can be found here:

The North Las Vegas Police Department would like to address a few questions that have come forth after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Detectives investigated a murder-suicide that took place on July 17th, 2022. The off-duty North Las Vegas Police Officer involved in the tragic incident was Israel Molina. Molina was a 6 year veteran and assigned to patrol. Our hearts truly go out to the family and we offer our deepest condolences to all those affected.

Ziggy Rainbow
3d ago

You just never know what stresses people are enduring. I'm not justifying it but this family needed help.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

