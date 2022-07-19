ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Caliente residents have been without phone service since June

By Vania Patino, 23ABC, Anthony Wright, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32uCBW_0gkEUGpb00

The first thing we think of in case of an emergency is calling 9-1-1 or calling a family member for help. But in Caliente, many of the residents have not been able to make calls for almost 4 weeks.

Imagine having no cell phone service. No way to use your phone. That's what the communities in one part of Kern County are facing. When the landlines that they rely on went down almost four weeks ago many of them felt abandoned.

"Well since June 21st when we had the electrical storm up here, we haven't had any phone service. We kind of expected not to have power but they were up in two days no problem at all, and the phone says the system has been down," explained Lester Jellison, a Caliente resident.

Like Jellison, many of the residents in the Twin Oaks and Caliente area are elderly, having chosen to retire in the peace and quiet of the community.

There is no cell phone service because there are no cell towers in the area, so residents count on landlines. And because AT&T is the only company that has landlines laid out, when their service is out, no one in town can make calls unless they have satellite. But with most being on fixed incomes, not everyone can afford satellite.

"After about a week and a half I started making phone calls every chance I got when I go into town but it's, I mean we have a you know, I realized when I started getting all of these referral letters from my doctor that I needed to make phone calls and I couldn't. You know there are some bills I only pay on the phone and I can't do that," says Veronica Cieslik. "My husband has disabilities that might end up in the hospital with. I need to be able to call the fire station. I don't know what to do otherwise, especially if all my neighbors are out too so without a telephone, we're really a creek with no solution."

Cieslik is one of nine residents 23ABC spoke with Monday in this situation. She has driven to Bakersfield multiple times to hot spot her cell phone to make calls to AT&T with no luck. She says she is transferred to multiple people, and she simply does not have time to drive 100 miles out every day to continue pushing for the service to be restored, adding they just deserve the service they are paying for.

"I tried to tell somebody the other day whose husband wasn't breathing right that I can't call 911 for him and that's what made me think like what about me you know. So it made me even more scared and like I can't report a fire, I can't. My house has rattlesnakes all around it I've been dealing with it for three days I cant call for help if I get bit," added Caliente resident Rebecca Roe.

23ABC has not been able to get a figure on exactly how many residents are affected but did reach out to AT&T and they did send back a statement.

"We are working as quickly as possible to restore home phone service to a small number of customers in Caliente after utility work performed by a third-party disrupted our service."


AT&T Spokesperson

23ABC checked in with Kern County who says KCSO has no reports of landline service being out.

On Monday night two of the residents reported to 23ABC that their landline was back up and working again.

Meanwhile on the following Wednesday, AT&T sent 23ABC an update stating:

"We have restored home phone service to a small number of Caliente residents who experienced disruptions due to another company’s utility work in the area."
AT&T Spokesperson

Meanwhile, residents hope the county or other cell phone providers will invest in creating cell phone towers out in Caliente so they will never again be put in this situation.

This article was updated to include a new statements sent by representatives of AT&T.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET 17

Geologist says Kern County has lots of faults

Bakersfield, Calif. — Geologist Emily Fisher tells 17 News at Sunrise about the many fault lines running through Kern County and how they affect the likelihood of earthquakes. She also answers the age-old question of whether there is such a thing as ‘earthquake weather.’
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Earthquake shook local oil and agriculture economy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County earthquake of 1952 not only impacted architecture but it also impacted the local economy. The third largest earthquake in recorded California history, magnitude 7.3, devastated the small towns of Tehachapi and Arvin, but it wasn’t a one-and-done affair. Seismic instability stuck around for more than a month, breaking […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

EQ-52: 33 Days That Changed Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seventy years ago at 4:52 a.m., one of the largest earthquakes in the nation’s history devastated Tehachapi and Arvin. The shaker was, in fact, felt all across the vast expanse of Kern County, toppling water towers in Bakersfield and cracking asphalt in Taft, and beyond. Taller buildings swayed in Phoenix and a pendulum clock near Winnemucca, Nev., slowed to a halt as the quake exploded across the West.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caliente, CA
Kern County, CA
Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
County
Kern County, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Demonstrators protest solar power reform in downtown Bakersfield

Demonstrators traveling through California to rally against solar power reform converged Thursday in Bakersfield to demand utility companies shelve any proposals that would change costs for solar panel owners. Local solar workers and farmers picketed at the Pacific Gas and Electric Co. building on H Street to halt any change...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Twin Oaks#At T
KERO 23 ABC News

70 years since 1952 earthquake left Kern on shaky ground

It was the largest earthquake in Southern California since 1857. Twelve people were killed when a 7.5 Magnitude earthquake hit the White Wolf Fault 23 miles south of Bakersfield. The tremor causing 50 million in damage throughout Kern County. Experts saying much of the damage stemming from the belief that this fault wasn’t a major risk.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

Urner's adding more Kern County jobs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With Bakersfield facing a community-wide unemployment rate that is currently above the state average, Bakersfield business Urner's is stepping in to create sustainable jobs for Kern County. Urner's is a local-owned family business that is providing an economic boost to Bakersfield and throughout Kern County...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KCSO warns about scammers posing as law enforcement

(KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam with callers posing as law enforcement using KCSO's public phone number as the call back number. KCSO said residents are getting calls with their public number of 661-391-7500 and some scammers are using names of active KCSO employees.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

Homicides down, robberies up in Kern County in 2022

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Forty-six. That's how many people were killed at the hands of another in Kern County so far this year according to local law enforcement. Those 46 killings occurred between January and June this year in all of Kern County but during the same time last year, there were 70 according to the 23ABC Homicide Tracker. And while that number has decreased, the Bakersfield Police Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office say one death is still too many.
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KGET 17

2 wanted for stealing 500 gallons red diesel: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects wanted for grand theft of fuel. Officials said on July 1, the suspect stole 500 gallons of Red Diesel–about $3,525 worth of gasoline. One of the suspects was caught on camera. They appear...
KERN COUNTY, CA
zachnews.net

Mohave Valley, AZ: Man from California City, California was arrested during the night last Thursday for felony attempted homicide.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave Valley, Arizona: A man from California City, California was arrested on Thursday, July 21st, 2022 for felony attempted homicide. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:15 PM, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies...
KGET 17

Isabella Lake drowning victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who drowned in Isabella lake last week. Officials say, Francisco Bustamante Cazeres, 70, was swimming in the lake on July 15 and when he went under the water he did not resurface. Cazeres was found unresponsive...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Downtown Bakersfield has a ghost: The 4-story Hopkins building, mostly empty since 1952 earthquake of 70 years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Ever seen a ghost? You may say no, but if you’ve driven through downtown Bakersfield, you’ve gone right past one, right there on Chester Avenue. Consider the four-story Hopkins building, a skyscraper by Bakersfield’s modest standards. But here’s the asterisk. The top three stories are empty, deserted – an office building […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

Kern Medical workers call out Hospital Authority; board set to meet

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Medical and some 1,500 of its union employees are at odds on multiple ends. On one end, the employees are represented by the local union and have been negotiating an increase in pay for almost two years. At the same time, a surgery center the hospital opened in 2019 is raising questions about fund transparency that has led employees to file a lawsuit.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy