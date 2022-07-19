ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Delta Township event planning group opens new event space in Lansing Mall

By Asya Lawrence
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Delta Township-based event planning group, Eleven 11 Events is ready to bring more business to the township with their new event space called The Venue, which is located in Lansing Mall.

The owner of The Venue, Phebit Ingram, says her inspiration for starting this business was her love for celebrations.

“We love celebrating people. Whether it's a celebrating life, celebrating death, celebrating milestone anniversaries, celebrating corporate parties or workstations, whatever it is perfect,” Ingram said.

The Venue has three separate spaces, including a large main stage, studio bar and stage bar. The Venue can fit about 900 people in total between the inside and the outdoor patio.

Delta Township Manager Brian Reed is excited about the new business coming to the township. He said he looks forward to more people visiting the area especially as Lansing Mall has struggled in recent years.

“Were very excited because its kind of a unique business it fills a niche in the community” Reed says.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony last Friday, The Venue is open to the public and ready to provide space for a variety of events. For more information you can visit The Venue's website to request a tour or fill out a contact form.

