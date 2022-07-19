Chula Vista woman wants justice after burglars steal family heirlooms

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video: Suspect stabs police dog in bid to evade capture
SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday said a man wanted on suspicion of assaulting a bail bondsman stabbed a police K-9 as he attempted to evade capture in the San Diego River. About 6:30 a.m., officers from the San Diego Fugitive Task Force were searching for the man. He had a warrant for assaulting the bondsman with a firearm and violently resisting officers, San Diego police Lt. Casey Gini told OnScene.TV. Gini called the man “a prolific suspect here in the riverbed” known to officers as they’ve had multiple run-ins with him.
SUV badly charred by fire on Otay Mesa street
SAN DIEGO – An arson investigation is underway in Otay Mesa after an SUV was set ablaze Friday morning, police said. Just after 6 a.m., San Diego police and firefighters were called to a home in the 3700 block of Clavelita Street after people heard a loud blast outside, a San Diego police watch commander said. Witnesses told police they found an SUV on fire and saw a white Honda speeding away after something was thrown at the vehicle.
Police: Man carjacked at gunpoint in own driveway
SAN DIEGO – A man was carjacked at gunpoint Thursday while in his driveway working on the vehicle, police said. About 6:30 a.m., the owner of a 1984 Mercedes Benz 300SD was approached by another man at 5000 Sea Drift Way in San Diego’s Ocean Crest neighborhood, San Diego police Officer Dave O’Brien wrote in a watch commander’s log. The man reportedly asked him if he needed any help with the vehicle, to which the car’s owner responded that he did not.
Neighbors share their reaction after 16-year-old boy shot in National City
Thursday night, a 16-year-old boy will probably not be alive much longer after being shot in the head and National City investigators have little to go on to find the shooter.
Man sentenced 15 years to life in prison for Escondido retiree's 1986 killing
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a retiree in Escondido more than 35 years ago was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison. Nathan Eugene Mathis, 67, was arrested in April 2018 at his home in Ontario in connection with the death of 75-year-old Richard Finney, who was stabbed around three dozen times at his East Mission Avenue apartment.
Victim, suspect identified in liquor store killing
SAN DIEGO — Officers have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting at a Mid-City liquor store last weekend, police said Thursday. Authorities took Ryan Stewart, a 33-year-old San Diego resident, into custody late Wednesday evening, according to a San Diego Police Department news release. He is suspected of gunning down a 26-year-old man named Eric Carroll around 1:30 a.m. last Sunday.
San Diego Police K-9 recovering after being stabbed by suspect during chase
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A police dog is recovering after being stabbed by a suspect that officers were chasing through a San Diego riverbed. Police say the suspect was wanted for a previous assault. "He's a prolific suspect here in the riverbed. We've had multiple incidents with him,” said...
Man carjacked at gunpoint in San Diego's Ocean Crest area
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A thief posed as a helpful stranger Thursday before pulling a gun on a man and stealing his car in an Ocean Crest-area neighborhood, police said. The victim was working on his 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300 in the 5000 block of Sea Drift Way about 6:30 a.m. when the carjacker, a bearded man who appeared to be 25 to 30 years old, approached and asked him if he could use any assistance, according to the San Diego Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agents Find Hidden Stashes of Methamphetamine Throughout Jeep – From Doors to Gas Tank
U.S. Border Patrol agents found nearly 235 pounds of methamphetamine stashed inside a vehicle on Interstate 15, officials announced Thursday. At approximately noon Wednesday, an agent patrolling the freeway spotted a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling northbound. The agent initiated a stop just north of the San Diego County line near Temecula.
'I'm just so scared': South Bay home burglary shakes up local family
Chula Vista police are investigating two related home burglaries that happened less than a mile away from each other in the Rolling Hills Ranch Community.
Dozens of phones stolen at San Diego Pride
SAN DIEGO — Over the weekend at San Diego Pride, some people were able to enjoy all the festivities, however, others spent it at a phone store replacing their stolen phones. “I was on the dance floor and I had just sent a text to a friend, put it back in my purse. Literally minutes later I reached down on my purse and it wasn’t there," said Alma Williams.
Man shot in Webster dies from injuries, suspect arrested
San Diego police have made an arrest after a 26-year-old man was gunned down in the Webster neighborhood earlier this week.
76-year-old man disappears during regular walk near Julian
JULIAN, Calif. (KGTV) - Loved ones are making a plea for information after a Julian area man who went out for his regular walk Monday and never returned. Terry Hughes, 76, was wearing a T-shirt and blue shorts, and carrying a bottle filled with water, when he left his Pine Hills home for a walk Monday, around 4 p.m. His wife Constance Hughes says she had been planning to walk with him and her sister.
Woman walking dog hit by driver on North Park street
SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and badly hurt Wednesday after her dog pulled her into a North Park street while on a walk, police said. About 9 p.m., the 25-year-old woman was traveling eastbound across 4400 Illinois St. when she was hit by a 61-year-old driver in a southbound 2003 BMW Z4, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims wrote in a watch commander’s log.
Bomb squad called for bundles taped to woman's SUV
A woman showed up at Jiffy Lube with "odd smoke" rising from her car, only for mechanics to find bundles of powder taped to the underside.
National City Police: Teen boy found shot, not expected to survive injuries
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A teenage boy was hospitalized and not expected to survive his injuries after being found with gunshot wounds in National City. National City Police officers were called to an area near East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of shots fired.
Reward offered in case of dog found badly hurt
SAN DIEGO – A reward was offered Wednesday for information about the parties responsible for injuring a stray dog found badly hurt this month in San Diego’s Webster neighborhood. The 4-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux was located by a good Samaritan July 2 with a chain embedded in its...
Father who brought child into elephant enclosure a no-show for sentencing
The father who brought his then two year-old daughter into an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo did not show up for sentencing Thursday.
Custody death of Escondido woman sparks family's calls for answers
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) - Family members are calling for transparency after a 25-year-old North County woman died after being found in her cell at Las Colinas Detention Facility last week. “I felt like I was in a bad dream. I still do,” said Elizabeth Granillo. A week later, a...
Body found wedged in rocks at Sunset Cliffs is identified as Riverside County man
A body that washed up at Sunset Cliffs last week has been identified as a Riverside County man, according to the San Diego County medical examiner’s office. Andy Gustavo Caballero Montes, 24, was last seen alive six days before his body was found July 13. That morning, someone called...
