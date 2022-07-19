US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;81;71;92;71;Sunshine and warmer;W;11;54%;17%;10. Albuquerque, NM;98;75;101;74;Hot;NE;7;22%;1%;9. Anchorage, AK;67;53;58;51;A little p.m. rain;SE;13;77%;98%;1. Asheville, NC;87;65;84;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;73%;48%;9. Atlanta, GA;91;71;87;72;A t-storm around;SW;8;69%;55%;6. Atlantic City,...www.myjournalcourier.com
Comments / 0