Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 10:53:00 Expires: 2022-07-21 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, Lafayette, northwestern St. Martin and central St. Landry Parishes through 815 AM CDT At 735 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Palmetto to near Breaux Bridge to Lake Fausse Pointe. Movement was west at 10 to 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Opelousas, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Carencro, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Leonville, Arnaudville, Broussard, Youngsville, Sunset, Port Barre, Henderson, Washington, Grand Coteau, Loreauville, Cankton and Lydia. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 97 and 118. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Beach Hazards Statement is issued on days when a significant number of boats and paddlecraft are expected to be out on the water and when warm air temperatures may cause people to underestimate the danger of the cold water. Paddle smart from the start. Always wear your life jacket. Be aware of wind conditions, tides, and localized currents. Target Area: Coastal Hancock BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SATURDAY MORNING TO 8 PM SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...The warm air temperatures in the middle 80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the middle to upper 50s. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock County. * WHEN...Saturday * IMPACTS...Anyone on boats or paddlecraft should use caution and be prepared for immersion. Dress for water temperatures and know how to perform rescues.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for South Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Frequent dangerous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: South Central Highlands A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SOCORRO AND SOUTHWESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES THROUGH 630 PM MDT At 600 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southwest of Abo, or 28 miles northeast of Socorro, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Socorro and southwestern Torrance Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SOCORRO COUNTY, NM
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Randolph, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Dougherty; Lee; Randolph; Terrell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Dougherty, southeastern Randolph, western Lee, northeastern Calhoun and Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 300 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Morgan to 9 miles southeast of Dawson. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dawson, Leesburg, Albany, Sasser, Bronwood, Stocks, Forrester, Bridges Crossroad, Palmyra, Century, Herod, Jordan Place, Cordrays Mill, Clarks Mill, Dawson Municipal A/P, Starksville, Byne Crossroads, Graves, Armena and Aycock Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Cheshire; Coos; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NH . NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELKNAP CARROLL CHESHIRE COOS GRAFTON HILLSBOROUGH MERRIMACK ROCKINGHAM STRAFFORD SULLIVAN
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Onondaga by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Onondaga A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CAYUGA...NORTHWESTERN CORTLAND AND SOUTHERN ONONDAGA COUNTIES At 806 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Scott, or 11 miles north of Cortland, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Scott, Sempronius and Glen Haven. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Northern Fulton, Schoharie, Southern Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Montgomery; Northern Fulton; Schoharie; Southern Fulton; Southern Herkimer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Fulton, northwestern Schoharie, southern Herkimer and western Montgomery Counties through 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Clayville, or 8 miles south of New Hartford, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Canajoharie, Mohawk, Frankfort, Fort Plain, Dolgeville, St. Johnsville, West Winfield, Newport, Stratford, Sharon Springs, Middleville, Ames, Jordanville, Cedarville, Oppenheim, Fairfield and Elizabethtown. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
FULTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caledonia, Essex, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Caledonia; Essex; Orange A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ORANGE...SOUTHEASTERN CALEDONIA AND SOUTHWESTERN ESSEX COUNTIES At 159 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newbury Center, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Spotter reports three quarter inch hail in Bradford. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include St. Johnsbury, Waterford, Wells River Village, Ryegate, Newbury, Newbury Village, Barnet, Concord, Lower Waterford, Kirby, Danville, Wells River, St. Johnsbury Center, Concord Corner, West Waterford, Newbury Center, South Ryegate, Boltonville, Mcindoe Falls and South Newbury. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALEDONIA COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Back, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 14:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Basin; Western Uinta Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wasatch northeastern Salt Lake...northwestern Duchesne...south central Morgan...southwestern Summit...north central Utah and southwestern Uinta Counties through 700 PM MDT At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Summit Park to 12 miles east of Brigham Young University. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Provo, Park City, Coalville, Heber City, Heber, Summit Park, Kamas, Oakley, Francis, Daniel, Tabiona, Wasatch Mountain State Park, Wanship, South Snyderville Basin, Samak, North Snyderville Basin, Mirror Lake, Timber Lakes, East Canyon State Park and Big Cottonwood Canyon. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 136 and 163. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 38. Utah Route 35 between mile markers 0 and 51. Mirror Lake Highway between mile markers 0 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Providence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Providence SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS RI . RHODE ISLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE PROVIDENCE
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:24:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Summit; Utah; Wasatch; Weber THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBER NORTHWESTERN WASATCH...SALT LAKE...EASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN...SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT AND NORTHWESTERN UTAH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, East Polk, Marion, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 02:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bradley; East Polk; Marion; West Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradley, Sequatchie, Polk, eastern Marion and Hamilton Counties through 730 AM EDT/630 AM CDT/ At 632 AM EDT/532 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Ducktown to 6 miles northeast of Gruetli-Laager. Movement was south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dunlap, Jasper, Benton, Ducktown, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, Walden and Lakesite. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, Morehouse, Richland, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; Morehouse; Richland; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to 115. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-23 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calvert; Dorchester; Somerset; St. Marys; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 480 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALVERT DORCHESTER SOMERSET ST. MARYS WICOMICO WORCESTER
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Crittenden by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Crittenden Code Orange Ozone Forecast for Saturday The Shelby County Health Department has issued a Code Orange Ozone Forecast effective for Shelby County Tennessee, Crittenden County Arkansas, and DeSoto County Mississippi, including the city of Memphis for Saturday. This ozone forecast is due to forecasted ozone values that will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. These values will exceed the Environmental Protection Agency`s federal safe health standard. The Shelby County Health Department recommends that sensitive groups which include active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion. Please continue to check the latest air quality forecasts and updates until monitored values return to safe levels. For more information go to www.airnow.gov.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Buffalo, Custer, Dawson, Garfield, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Buffalo; Custer; Dawson; Garfield; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Sherman; Thomas; Valley SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 483 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE BUFFALO CUSTER DAWSON GARFIELD LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON SHERMAN THOMAS VALLEY
BLAINE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burleigh, Emmons, Morton, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Burleigh; Emmons; Morton; Sioux The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sioux County in south central North Dakota Southwestern Burleigh County in south central North Dakota Southeastern Morton County in south central North Dakota Northwestern Emmons County in south central North Dakota * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 536 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Fish Creek Dam, or 14 miles southwest of Mandan, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near St. Anthony around 550 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Cannon Ball. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND

