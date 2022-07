ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- It’s a crime trend spilling into a Soulard woman’s backyard. Cameras catching people dumping stolen Kias into a parking lot on Bohemian Hill. “We saw our lot being cased and that’s when they started doing the dumping here, says homeowner Ann Austin. One of the things the police did say was don’t approach them. They’re armed.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO