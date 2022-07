CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After Covid kept many secluded, the City of Callaway, with some help, thought there was a need to promote health. “We really needed to create some sort of a situation where we can get people out, where they feel safe, but more importantly they can see exactly what kind of risk factors that they might have been exposed to by not having a lot of activity in their life,” Liz Hunt, Owner and Operator of Anytime Fitness in Callaway, said.

