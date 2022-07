Some travelers got quite the shock after parking at Albany International Airport this week. Some saw a bill for more than $100,000. An airport spokesman says a power outage caused the power system to restart. This re-set the start date to January 1, 2000. This meant some travelers who parked in the main garages Sunday evening were billed for 22 years. The problem was resolved within a matter of a few hours and only a handful of people were impacted.

ALBANY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO