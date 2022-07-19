ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex Borough gets $100K grant to help improve aging water system

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

Some much-needed repairs are coming to Sussex Borough’s water system.

The town will get $100,000 in federal funding to help fix the old pipes and the 100-year-old water main. The town will also be adding a new leak detection system.

Mayor Edward Meyer says the investment will help ensure clean water for decades.

"Being selected by [Rep. Josh Gottheimer] as a project for direct funding has improved our ability to address our sewer water needs without drastically increasing our rates or negatively impacting the quality of life for our residents,” the mayor said.

Other towns in Sussex County are hoping for similar upgrades to their own water systems.

