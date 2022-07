It took 27 years, but a man in Texas has been reunited with a message that he and his childhood friends once wrote and left behind after placing it inside a bottle. Over the weekend, a group with the Keep La Marque Beautiful Commission in the city of La Marque, found Brian Standefer's message in a bottle while picking up trash at Highland Bayou Park, FOX 26 Houston reported.

LA MARQUE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO