Virginia State

Joe Manchin scorned by liberal media as he mulls stalling Biden climate agenda

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is once again the target of scorn by the liberal media over reporting that he may block President Biden's climate agenda. Reports alleged Manchin planned on opposing tax hikes and climate change subsidies as part of a spending bill. Manchin pushed back, insisting he hasn't made a...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 32

P22LR
3d ago

He didn’t say he would mull it over He said NO!!! So go sit and know your days are numbered!!!

Reply
7
Gail Appleton
3d ago

If the mainstream media says he's doing something wrong, you know he's doing something right.

Reply(3)
13
Ron Seymour
3d ago

climate change Bill with a Ryder on it to raise corporate taxes failed once a corporation tax but the house is trying to hide it this time by calling it another name still a tax but this Time two climate change and corporate taxes

Reply
2
