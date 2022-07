LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 5 ALEXANDRIA CLASSIC CLIPPERS 4. The Brewmeisters defeated the rivals the Classic Clippers, backed by ten hits, including one double. The starting pitcher for the Brewmeisters was former Luxemburg Brewer Jason Harren, he threw 4 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Former St. Nicholas Nick Jon Hofer threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he issued one walk.

SAUK RAPIDS, MN ・ 15 HOURS AGO