Galen Glen Winery in Andreas, Schuylkill County, is celebrating this week, and for once it has nothing to with any national awards. Proprietors Sarah, Galen and Erin Troxell announced in an email earlier this week that the winery officially has acquired a multi-state distribution deal with Skurnik Wines, the first Pa. winery to do so. While it’s extremely difficult to obtain a distributor, the announcement continued, this partnership will bring Galen Glen’s wines into stores in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO