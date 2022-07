WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Post 17 put down 15 hits in a 17-2 rout of Sioux Falls Post 15. Watertown was propelled by a five-run second and eight-run fifth innings where the purple and gold batted around the order. Post 17 using this game as a tune-up entering into super regionals saw 15 players enter the batter’s box led by Bryce Holt with a three-hit, two RBI afternoon. In all, 10 Watertown players had at least one hit.

WATERTOWN, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO