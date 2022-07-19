ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Greg Abbott says Uvalde report findings are ‘beyond disturbing’

By Taylor Girtman
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The day following the release of the House report that investigated law enforcement responses to the Uvalde school shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement calling the findings “beyond disturbing and raise serious concerns about the response that day.”

“There are critical changes needed as a result of the Texas House’s findings,” a statement read. “With multiple investigations still ongoing, including those by the Texas Senate, FBI, and Texas Rangers, we will begin working with the legislature to develop and implement the necessary changes to improve public safety, school safety, and mental health assessment and treatment.”

A House committee investigated the May 27 school massacre where 19 students and two teachers were killed. Its preliminary report was released to the families of the victims and the public Sunday.

State Rep. Joe Moody, who was one of three members of the House committee, said that the findings were a baseline that legislators can use to develop possible policy changes.

The report said law enforcement’s response showed “systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making.” The 77-page report also found the school was not prepared for an active shooter situation and that the school’s locked door policies were often bypassed and ignored.

The report said 376 law enforcement officers responded to the shooting. It said responding officers “failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving the lives of innocent victims over their own safety.”

Findings also outlined the shooter’s history , including how he was nicknamed “school shooter” in online chats prior to the Robb Elementary shooting.

The Department of Public Safety said it is creating an internal committee to review its own response to the shooting. Of the 376 officers who responded to Robb Elementary, 91 were DPS officers.

Comments / 22

David Espinoza
3d ago

All. 376 LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS should be arrested and given 30 years FEDERAL PRISON. INCLUDING THE WORSTLESS CHIEF!!!. NOTHING LESS!!!.

Reply(7)
7
WildCard
3d ago

They sure know how to distract from the obvious. 18yr olds should NOT be ae to purchase guns. Period. Change the laws to 21+. If anyone feels their 18,19 or 20yrold is mature enough for a gun...then Put Your Own Name as a responsible Co-signer. That's one Problem solved. Time to use Common Sense instead of Nonsense for profits.

Reply(1)
6
David Espinoza
3d ago

The Cowardly OFFICERS stood by and waited to be in a safe place.. While 19 children lost their lives!!!.

Reply
9
