Steam engines, antique tractors, threshing machines and more will soon be rolling into Mt. Hope for the 30th annual Holmes County Steam & Engine Show. “This may be our biggest show yet,” said Melvin Wengerd., Holmes County Steam Engine Association president. “The $10,000 purse featured for our Thursday evening horse pull is the largest in the state and always attracts some of the greatest pulling teams around. A big thank you to Kaufman Realty/JR Miller for their sponsorship.”

HOLMES COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO