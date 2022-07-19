ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Founder of popular Northeast Ohio pizza shop dies

By Patty Coller
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3753FC_0gkEMYBl00

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fernando Riccioni, one of the founders of Wedgewood Pizza, has died.

Riccioni’s death was announced on the pizza shop’s Facebook page .

Artist who designed Cleveland’s ‘Free’ Stamp sculpture dies at 93

“His love for his business and his customers was never-ending,” it said. “We will do our best to continue his legacy and honor his memory with the help of many friends and family that have blessed us throughout our lifetime.”

The business was started in the late ’60s with Riccioni’s help and now his family is involved, from daughters to grandchildren .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland Scene

First Look: Choolaah, Opening Friday, July 29 in Ohio City

First announced in 2019, Choolaah (1903 W. 25th St., 216-453-8444) now is days away from opening the doors to its beautiful new Ohio City restaurant. Located on W. 25th Street, just steps from the West Side Market, the fast-casual Indian eatery will open to the public on Friday, July 29.
OHIO CITY, OH
thelandcle.org

Central residents long for a grocery store as negotiations drag on

When Central resident Tesia McDonald wants to get fresh groceries for her four children, she must walk roughly 30 to 40 minutes, shop, then carry everything home. Since she doesn’t have a car, McDonald can sometimes catch a bus to the store. That does help, but she said public transit isn’t always reliable. And sometimes she’ll need to have her kids with her, further complicating matters.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Lucky winner shows it only takes one ticket to win: Talk of the Towns

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Three lucky winners were announced by Greene Acres Community Garden members for their 2022 fundraising raffle, “Grilling Galore!”. Brecksville resident Lenore Siegman’s ticket #980 won her the Grand Prize: A Premium Grill Package, including a Char-Broil Performance Silver 5-Burner Gas Grill, assorted Weber grilling tools, and a $100 gift certificate to Happy Cows butcher shop, 7529 Broadview Rd. For selling the top ticket, Greene Acres Treasurer and gardener Noreen Butano received a $50 gift certificate to Michael Angelo’s Winery.
BRECKSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizzeria#Northeast Ohio#Food Drink#Restaurants#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjw
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Gyros in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a good gyro filled with delicious meat? If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This restaurant in Lakewood serves some of the best gyros in the Cleveland area. You can get their gyros "regular style" (tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce) or "dirty style" (onion, yellow mustard, and fries). Their American gyro is delicious and comes with a mix of lamb and beef. If you want something more authentic, the Greek gyro is also great and has thinly sliced marinated pork. If you're feeling particularly adventurous and hungry, the restaurant also offers the Mount Olympus, a massive 8-pound gyro that is stuffed with meat and fries.
CLEVELAND, OH
thisiscleveland.com

7 BBQ Joints in The Land

Once upon a time, good barbecue was strictly a southern affair. But, in recent years, Cleveland has gotten in on that sweet, smoky action in a big way. Barbecue is the food of summer. The food of family. Maybe even the food of America. Whether you’re after chicken or ribs,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga Falls to host Crafty Mart Night Market July 22 as part of Falls Downtown Fridays

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Cuyahoga Falls is hosting the Crafty Mart Night Market on Friday, July 22 from 6-10 p.m. as part of its Falls Downtown Fridays event series. Crafty Mart is a nonprofit organization that supports local artists, makers, and artisans by offering opportunities to hone and expand their creative businesses via education and markets, according to the nonprofit’s website. The Crafty Mart Night Market will offer high-end, handmade goods for sale by more than 40 local artisans. Goods offered for sale range from candles to handbags and pet treats to art pieces. The event will also feature local music, craft beer, food and family friendly activities, according to a news release.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sunday flea market in Parma features dozens of vendors

The Estate Marketplace on W. Ridge Rd. and its collection of local vendors will welcome in more than a dozen additional vendors for the summer flea market outside on Sunday. To coincide with the big sale happening outside, the vendors inside the store are also having sales with some up to 50% off.
PARMA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy