Founder of popular Northeast Ohio pizza shop dies

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Fernando Riccioni, one of the founders of Wedgewood Pizza, has died.

Riccioni’s death was announced on the pizza shop’s Facebook page .

“His love for his business and his customers was never-ending,” it said. “We will do our best to continue his legacy and honor his memory with the help of many friends and family that have blessed us throughout our lifetime.”

The business was started in the late ’60s with Riccioni’s help and now his family is involved, from daughters to grandchildren .

