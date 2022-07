CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the office of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, earlier today, Cleveland Police made an arrest in the incident involving a 3-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a car while riding her bicycle on Track Road near Edgewood Park. The vehicle involved has been recovered as well. A second child and an adult, also on bicycles, were struck in the incident and sustained minor injuries.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO