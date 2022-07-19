ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinch County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinch, Echols by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 20:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Camden, Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:12:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Glynn THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CAMDEN SOUTHWESTERN GLYNN AND EAST CENTRAL BRANTLEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Camden, Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Glynn The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Camden County in southeastern Georgia Southwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia East central Brantley County in southeastern Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 749 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Waverly, or 9 miles north of Woodbine, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waverly and Tarboro. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA

