Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brantley; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Camden, southwestern Glynn, southeastern Brantley and northeastern Charlton Counties through 830 PM EDT At 804 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Waverly, or 8 miles north of Woodbine, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Brunswick, Woodbine, Nahunta, Dock Junction, Waverly, Thalmann, Raybon, Waynesville, Atkinson and Tarboro. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO