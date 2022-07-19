Secure your load! Forklift, cement block fly off flatbed in Franklin County

Image credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Picture this: You’re driving on a rural road in Franklin County on a hot summer day. There are only two vehicles in the lane—your own and the pickup truck in front of you pulling a wobbly flatbed trailer. When that truck begins to swerve, you’re forced to dodge heavy machinery and heaps of cement on a narrow roadway. Scary, right?

Well luckily, no one was hurt when a pickup truck carrying a flatbed trailer lost a forklift and a cement block on Pasco Kahlotus Rd on Monday afternoon.

According to a social media alert from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a driver lost control of their vehicle and the trailer whipped back and forth on the road north of Pasco. Photos show the aftermath of the accident with a forklift and large cement block resting on the side of the roadway with an FCSO patrol vehicle at the scene.

Washington state has a wide variety of laws (RCW 46.61.655) associated with load securing requirements. The first stipulation is as follows:

“No vehicle shall be driven or moved on any public highway unless such vehicle is so constructed or loaded as to prevent any of its load from dropping, sifting, leaking, or otherwise escaping therefrom, except that sand may be dropped for the purpose of securing traction.”

FCSO officials did not say the driver is facing any charges, but in severe circumstances—particularly those that cause damage or bodily harm—someone who fails to secure their load could face a misdemeanor. Be careful when transporting items using a trailer.

