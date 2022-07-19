ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Secure your load! Forklift, cement block fly off flatbed in Franklin County

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hkb5_0gkELEog00
Image credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Picture this: You’re driving on a rural road in Franklin County on a hot summer day. There are only two vehicles in the lane—your own and the pickup truck in front of you pulling a wobbly flatbed trailer. When that truck begins to swerve, you’re forced to dodge heavy machinery and heaps of cement on a narrow roadway. Scary, right?

Well luckily, no one was hurt when a pickup truck carrying a flatbed trailer lost a forklift and a cement block on Pasco Kahlotus Rd on Monday afternoon.

According to a social media alert from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a driver lost control of their vehicle and the trailer whipped back and forth on the road north of Pasco. Photos show the aftermath of the accident with a forklift and large cement block resting on the side of the roadway with an FCSO patrol vehicle at the scene.

Washington state has a wide variety of laws (RCW 46.61.655) associated with load securing requirements. The first stipulation is as follows:

“No vehicle shall be driven or moved on any public highway unless such vehicle is so constructed or loaded as to prevent any of its load from dropping, sifting, leaking, or otherwise escaping therefrom, except that sand may be dropped for the purpose of securing traction.”

FCSO officials did not say the driver is facing any charges, but in severe circumstances—particularly those that cause damage or bodily harm—someone who fails to secure their load could face a misdemeanor. Be careful when transporting items using a trailer.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Deadly Crash On SR 14

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle collision on SR 14 south of Kennewick on Friday morning has closed traffic in both directions. Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says the crash left one person dead and several others are being transported to the hospital. The collision occurred near the weight...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasco, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, WA
Local
Washington Cars
City
Pasco, WA
Franklin County, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Fleeing suspect jumps fence, is greeted by officers

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Officers with the Kennewick Police Department reported to the 400 block of W Entiat Avenue at around 5:20 p.m. on July 21 after someone reported seeing a man hit a woman. Officers got there and found the suspect, reported to be 29 years old. But upon...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forklift#Dodge#Fcso
nbcrightnow.com

Road work in Finley is causing damage to residents' cars

FINLEY, Wash. - Every seven years Benton County Roads Department chip seals county roads, prolonging their life. Recently, one of our viewers notified us the loose gravel was causing extreme damage to their vehicles. I reached out to the county for comment and was told, car owners who see damage...
FINLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wolf attack caught on camera

An Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife employee was checking trail cameras in an 8,000-acre private pasture and found evidence of a wolf attack on Tuesday. The camera had taken photos of wolves harassing a 450-pound calf for several minutes. ODFW reports that the livestock owner searched on Wednesday and...
OREGON STATE
ncwlife.com

Colockum Fire starter receives 30-day sentence for 2020 wildland blaze

WENATCHEE — The man accused of starting the 3,000-acre Colockum Fire in 2020 has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the case, and received a 30-day jail sentence. Wade Ryan Hawkins, 31, currently lives in Moses Lake. In July 2020, Hawkins was living on Colockum Road and intentionally set a small brushfire, allegedly to distract sheriff’s deputies who were seeking to contact him on a trespassing report. The fire rapidly grew to almost 3,000 acres and forced numerous evacuations.
WENATCHEE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Rowan says fentanyl possession amount is too high

UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon Legislature has so far refused to tinker with Ballot Measure 110, which legalized personal-use possession of set amounts of narcotics. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said it seems to him it’s not that the lawmakers can’t made adjustments to a measure passed by the voters, it’s that they don’t want to do so.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy