ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Kansas organization hosts engaging event for area youth

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09MHcH_0gkEL9UI00

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Big Brothers Big Sisters today partnered with Drop the H in Pittsburg, Kansas to host a pizza-making event full of fun and games.

During the event, mentors got together with area youth to learn how to cook a proper pizza.

Kids were encouraged to engage with one another to promote learning and community.

The private event began at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin 3rd Thursday for July 2022

JOPLIN, Mo. — The crowd was obviously smaller. To what do we attribute? The heat 🔥. Our follower Terry Werle told us at Stones Corner Sonic it was 110° about 4 p.m. but that’s unofficial. Officially Joplin Regional Airport recorded 100° at 4:53 p.m. Want to be a part of August Third Thursday with the Joplin Downtown Alliance click here...
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Society
Pittsburg, KS
Society
City
Pittsburg, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: A head-on crash in Newton County kills both drivers, plus Oklahoma criticized for lack of transparency

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – A head-on crash in Newton County, Missouri kills both drivers. It happened just after 7:00am Thursday morning, on East Highway 86, just west of Newtonia. Investigators say a car driven by 36-year-old Diania Bittner of Neosho, Missouri, crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by 66-year-old Jane Taylor of Stark City, Missouri. Bittner died at the scene. Taylor was flown to a hospital, where she died. There were no other people in either car. Read more about the crash here.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crawford County opens up some cooling centers

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Crawford County opens some buildings as cooling centers for those who don’t have access to air conditioning. Today, the Pittsburg Police Department shared the following locations that are cooling centers:. Girard Library: (620) 724-4317. 128 West Prairie Street. Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday 9:30am to...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drop The H#Koam News#Rewritten
Four States Home Page

BREAKING: Water bubbling up through 15th Street

JOPLIN, Mo. — A water leak has opened up and is spilling on to part of 15th Street in Joplin. Around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning (7/22), water could be seen flowing up from several parts of 15th Street, along a one block section, between Virginia and Pennsylvania Avenues. Workers from Missouri American Water arrived on […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

MacCheesy announces new location to be in Springfield

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin macaroni and cheese-themed restaurant MacCheesy announced they will be opening a new location in Springfield. On June 19, MacCheesy’s Facebook page announced their pending arrival to Springfield, stating, “We’re excited to announce that MacCheesy is COMING SOON to Springfield, Missouri. We can’t wait to serve you our cheesy goodness! #MacCheesySGF.”
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
kggfradio.com

Backpacks Found At Riverside Stadium

If you were recently at Riverside Stadium and can’t find your backpacks be aware that on July 19, 2022, Officers of the Independence Police Department were dispatched to the Riverside Stadium for a report of found property. Officer Lloyd collected two backpacks. If you or someone you know are missing some backpacks please Contact the Police Department at (620)332-1700.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police Honor Memory and Dedication of Ofc David Brewer and wife, Stacey

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept remember one of their longtime officers and his wife who were killed on this date, July 20, 2018:. “Its been four years since we lost Officer David Brewer and his wife Stacey in an off-duty motorcycle crash. We continue to miss him and today we honor his memory and the dedication he gave to the Joplin Police Department and the citizens of Joplin.” — July 20, 2022.
JOPLIN, MO
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kyleigh (Ky) Marie Birdsong located safe

Teenager Kyleigh Birdsong was located, her mom shares on Facebook Sunday afternoon. "Ky has been found and is in route back to Bourbon County… That’s all the information that I’m going to give at this time. Thank you all for Sharing," Angela Birdsong writes. There’s concern for...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy