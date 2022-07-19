Kansas organization hosts engaging event for area youth

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Big Brothers Big Sisters today partnered with Drop the H in Pittsburg, Kansas to host a pizza-making event full of fun and games.

During the event, mentors got together with area youth to learn how to cook a proper pizza.

Kids were encouraged to engage with one another to promote learning and community.

The private event began at 5:30 p.m.

