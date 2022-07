Mayor: Tifton wants mutual benefit, Tift wants mutual harm. As the City of Tifton seeks to return to negotiating the renewal of the Local Option Sales Tax, Tift County responded Wednesday by doubling down on its threat to let the LOST expire as leverage in ongoing lawsuits. Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said the Commission’s plan to let the sales tax expire would harm the entire county and all of their constituents.

TIFTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO