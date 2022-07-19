ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego City Council passes first reading of amended surveillance ordinance

By City News Service
KPBS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurveillance technology in San Diego will soon be getting more oversight. KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen has more on the City Council’s approval of new restrictions. The San Diego City Council unanimously passed a surveillance ordinance Monday intended to put greater rules around the city's acquisition and use of technology capable...

www.kpbs.org

