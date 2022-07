MISSOULA, Mont. — The first infrared flight mapped the Hog Trough Fire burning on Bitterroot National Forest, east of Hamilton, at 263 acres late Tuesday night. "The majority of the fire was mapped on the west side of NF Boundary, though the does straddle the boundary with mappable heat and isolated heat sources mapped on the Philipsburg Ranger District," the daily flight log reads. "All mapped heat was south of trail 77, though fire was mapped both north and south of trail 156. Pockets of intense heat were observed primarily along the fire’s eastern edge. Scattered heat was mapped throughout much of the fire area."

HAMILTON, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO