PRAIRIEVILLE - Construction of the new Prairieville High School is well underway. However, a new school can't function with old roads. “Just like a lot of Ascension Parish, we’ve grown quite a bit. At this particular location because of the expansion, we have a brand-new high school, and we have roads that were built eons ago, decades before. So, we are needing to upgrade the roads and especially the intersections," said Joey Tureau, Director of Transportation in Ascension Parish.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO