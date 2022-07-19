Primary results might not be known for days after Election Day

Results in Frederick County and across Maryland might not be known for days following Tuesday’s primary election.

State and local elections officials have received a barrage of mail-in ballot requests this year, but they cannot begin counting them until two days after the election.

In Frederick County, ballots have been mailed to 23,500 voters, according to the State Board of Elections.

As of Monday afternoon, the Frederick County Board of Elections had received 11,000 completed ballots, county Elections Director Barbara Wagner said in a phone interview. In 2018, fewer than 900 mail-in ballots were cast in the county.

Wagner and her elections team, though, have been unable to count the ballots, or prepare them to be counted, because of Maryland state law.

The National Conference of State Legislatures lists Maryland as the only state in the country where election officials are prohibited from processing mail-in ballots until after polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Voting hours on Primary Day will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can go to https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/PollingPlaceSearch to check their assigned polling place or call the Board of Elections at 301-600-8683 with any other questions.

Election officials in Maryland cannot begin counting mail-in votes until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Maryland legislature passed a bill in April that would have allowed election judges to begin processing mail-in votes before election day, but Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed it.

Hogan, R, said in a veto letter that the bill would have allowed election officials to get a “much needed head start on the deluge of ballot envelopes,” but he could not support the bill because he believed it lacked a process for verifying a voter’s signature on their ballot.

“While this legislation allows a voter to provide a missing signature by one of several ways — including in person, mail, email, and text — it remains silent on basic security measures such as signature verification,” Hogan said in the veto letter.

Local election officials will begin releasing results once polls close, beginning with early voting tallies, according to the State Board of Elections.

Results from votes cast on Election Day will be released later in the evening, beginning around 8:45 p.m. and ending at about 11 p.m., Wagner said.

The Frederick County Board of Elections will tally mail-in votes Thursday, then again on July 29. Results will be posted at the end of each day.

Provisional ballots — cast when there is a question at the polling place about someone’s registration or eligibility — will be counted July 27.

On July 29, election officials are expected to finalize their vote counts and certify election results.

About 22% of eligible Frederick County voters cast a ballot in 2018, according to the State Board of Elections.

As of Monday afternoon, 9% of eligible county voters had cast a ballot either by mail or during early voting.

Wagner said she expects 36% of eligible Frederick County voters to participate in the election, but in a primary it’s difficult to predict how many people will do so, whether through mail-in, early voting or Election Day voting.

“It’s hard to say, because the school board is a big deal,” Wagner said of this year’s election.

Sixteen candidates are vying for four seats on the Frederick County Board of Education, and eight of them will make it through the primary.

School board results may be particularly unclear Tuesday night, with a crowded field and all 16 candidates running in an at-large race, rather than being broken down into separate districts.

Candidates are also running to represent Frederick County at the federal, state and local levels.

Six Republicans and four Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination for the Congressional District 6 seat.

In Maryland’s legislative District 2, one Republican and one Democrat are each running unopposed for the state Senate seat. The race for the House of Delegates seat representing the subdistrict 2A, which lies mostly in Washington County but covers part of the northern Frederick County, includes four Republicans. No Democrats are running for the two District 2A seats.

In District 3, two Democrats are vying for the party’s nomination for the state Senate seat, and a Republican is running unopposed. Two Republicans and seven Democrats are competing for a total of three District 3 House of Delegates seats. Three candidates from each party will move on to the November general election.

In District 4, two Republicans and one Democrat are running for the state Senate seat. Four Republicans and three Democrats are competing for the three House of Delegates seats in the district.

Three candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for Frederick County executive, the county’s top elected office. One Republican is running unopposed.

Twenty-four candidates are running for seven County Council seats, five of which are assigned a councilmanic district and two of which represent the county at large.

Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith is running unopposed for reelection. One Republican and one Democrat are running for clerk of the Circuit Court.

Two Republicans and one Democrat are running for register of wills. Three Republicans and three Democrats are running for three judge of the orphans’ court seats.

Two Democrats are running for Frederick County sheriff, while a Republican is running unopposed.

Nineteen candidates are running for the Frederick County Republican Central Committee, and 13 candidates are running for the Democratic Central Committee.