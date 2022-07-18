ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Health-conscious restaurant Original ChopShop coming to Southlake

By Hannah Johnson
 4 days ago
Original ChopShop offers healthy salads, sandwiches and more. (Courtesy Original ChopShop) Original ChopShop is opening a Southlake location at 2101 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 100, according to a filing from the Texas Department...

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chickit restaurant to open in Music City Mall in Lewisville

Chickit is set to open at Music City Mall in Lewisville. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) Chickit is opening in August at the Music City Mall in Lewisville. The restaurant will be located at the upper level food court in Suite 2330. Chickit will offer various chicken dishes such as fried chicken, grilled chicken and salads. Music City Mall is located at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, Lewisville. 443-949-6052. www.mcmlewisville.com/properties/chickit.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chandler's Kitchen & Bar opens Flower Mound restaurant

Chandler's Kitchen & Bar opened its Flower Mound location. (Courtesy Chandler's Kitchen & Bar) Chandler’s Kitchen & Bar opened July 19 in Flower Mound. The restaurant is located at 890 Parker Square Road, Flower Mound. Its menu includes shareables, such as buttermilk shrimp, crab avocado and sauteed mussels. It also features entree items such as steak frittes, pork schnitzel, bolognese and New York strip steak. 972-537- 5567. www.chandlerskitchenandbar.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Anderson Distillery & Grill is now open in Roanoke

Anderson Distillery & Grill opened at 400 S. Oak St., Ste 100, in Roanoke. (Sara Rodia/Community Impact Newspaper) Anderson Distillery & Grill opened for business July 22 at 400 S. Oak St., Ste 100, Roanoke, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant serves a blend of craft foods and microdistilled spirits. Its small batch spirits focus on using Texas-sourced products, according to the website. 817-203-0623. www.andersondistillery.com.
ROANOKE, TX
We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym Plano to hold grand opening July 23

The all-abilities kids gym will offer sensory equipment to engage children. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact Newspaper) We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym will hold a grand opening for its Plano location at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1022, on July 23 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Treats and refreshments will be provided. The Plano location of the international all-abilities kids gym franchise, owned by Chelsea and Nick Deitering and Joseph and Taylor Wiesner, offers a variety of sensory play equipment, such as swings, a zip line, climbing structures and more. The space can also host birthday parties and other private events. We Rock The Spectrum also has a location in Dallas. 214-954-7221. https://werockthespectrumplano.com/
PLANO, TX
The Tap-in Grill & Pub is now open in Alliance area of Fort Worth

The Tap-in Grill & Pub opened on July 18 at 3351 Texas Sage Trail in Fort Worth. (Courtesy The Tap-in Grill & Pub) The Tap-in Grill & Pub opened July 18 at 3351 Texas Sage Trail, Fort Worth. The restaurant is a European-style pub that offers a wide variety of food, such as burgers, wings, salads, pizza, fish and more. The restaurant's original location is in Grapevine. 817-741-5284. On Facebook and at https://thetapin.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

H-E-B Just Bought Land In Prosper, Texas

San Antonio-based supermarket H-E-B continues its expansion in North Texas. This week, the company bought land in Prosper on the corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway, near the town’s high school and parks. The lot size is 19.78 acres, which as The Dallas Morning News points out, is enough space for a supermarket.
PROSPER, TX
New Starbucks now open in Southlake

Starbucks offers hot and iced coffees and teas, cold drinks, sandwiches and pastries. (Courtesy Starbucks) Starbucks opened a new storefront in Southlake earlier this summer at 2102 E. SH 114. The new store is in the District 114 at Kimball Park mixed-use development. The Seattle-based coffeehouse chain offers a variety of hot and iced coffees, teas, cold drinks, and food such as pastries and sandwiches. The Kimball Park location is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. The new location does not yet have a phone number. www.starbucks.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Naf Naf Grill opening in July in Frisco

Naf Naf Grill in Frisco is opening soon. (Courtesy Naf Naf Grill) Naf Naf Grill will have a soft opening in July and a grand opening August 11 at 1525 US 380, Ste. 400, Frisco. The chain is fast casual and will offer Middle Eastern food, with its “fab four” items being shawarma, pita, hummus and sauces, according to Devin Handler, vice president for brand marketing.
FRISCO, TX
Churn and Bake offering Asian-inspired ice cream flavors in Plano

Churn and Bake offers Asian-inspired flavors of premium ice cream at its new location in Plano. (William C. Wadsack/Community Impact Newspaper) Artisan creamery Churn and Bake opened this spring at 2707 W. 15th St., Ste. C, Plano. The shop offers Asian-inspired flavors of premium ice cream as well as baked goods. Churn and Bake partners with local businesses to source its ingredients, according to the shop’s Facebook page. 469-277-6098. www.facebook.com/Churn-and-Bake-107706631982444.
PLANO, TX
The Daily South

The Best Things to Do in Denton, Texas

Austin's slogan may be "Keep Austin Weird," but Denton, Texas isn't far behind. This town at the northern edge of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is a quirky, fun, and vibrant place doing things a bit different than the surrounding area. Home to the University of North Texas and Texas Woman's University, Denton is definitely a college town with a thriving music and arts scene. Here, you'll find a charming downtown square giving off major small-town vibes, but you'll also find a hopping bar and restaurant scene plus live music and colorful, modern murals all over town. Stop in for a long weekend trip or spend the day here before heading toward the larger cities of Dallas and Fort Worth. Either way, Denton is sure to make you smile.
DENTON, TX
CandysDirt

We Are Also Keeping Ruth Buzzi in Our Thoughts and Prayers

Earlier this week, we learned Ruth Buzzi had suffered a series of strokes that greatly affected her health. It’s a tense time for Ruth, who’ll turn 86 next week, and her family. Husband Kent Perkins, who has been married to Ruth for 43 years, is by her side and asks for thoughts and prayers for her recovery.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

Report says this is the most popular restaurant in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — What is your favorite place to eat in Dallas? With so many options to choose from, it’s hard to justify going to the same place over and over, but humans are creatures of habit and that’s okay. Whether it be Cane Rosso, Chili’s, or...
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Hoffbrau Steakhouse Coming To Grapevine

Grapevine will be getting a new restaurant soon. Hoffbrau Steakhouse, which has four other locations around Texas, will be bringing a new location to Grapevine later this year. When it opens, guests can expect a variety of steak options alongside dishes like fried catfish, barbecue chicken and smoked sausage. For...
GRAPEVINE, TX
Pastry and dessert shop La Creme Bakery Cafe opens its doors in Frisco

La Creme Bakery Cafe offers a variety of savory and sweet treats. (Courtesy La Creme Bakery Cafe) La Creme Bakery opened its doors June 23 at 6549 Coit Road, Ste. 118 in Frisco. Its menu includes a range of croissant and breakfast sandwiches, coffee, iced tea, smoothies, frappes, and a variety of desserts including tiramisus, operas, choux pastries, eclairs and napoleons, Executive Chef Azhagarasi Azhagiri said in an email. Both indoor and outdoor seating sections are available. The shop’s products are made from scratch using in-house recipes with locally sourced ingredients that are non-GMO with no preservatives. 469-793-1462. www.lacremebakerycafe.com.
FRISCO, TX
