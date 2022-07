Legend has it that Jed Clampett “was shootin’ at some food / When up through the ground come a bubblin’ crude.”. The Beverly Hillbillies’ transformation into instant millionaires illustrates one of the oldest conceptions in the western world: What’s on your land belongs to you. This idea predates the founding of America. If you find gold in your backyard, that resource belongs to you.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO