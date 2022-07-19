ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Dragged Off Letterman Set in 1994, David P*ssed Him Off

By CJ
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMRzO_0gkEFQo400

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In 1994, the artist formally known as Prince appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman. He was not a fan of Letterman. Prince sang a song called “Dolphins” from his new album “The Gold Experience” and changed the entire ending of the song to incorporate a fake gunshot to the head so that he didn’t have to talk to David Letterman or shake Letterman’s hand.

It was crazy because he told me he said, you know David is a smart alec and, and he just didn’t want to shake his hand that night. You know, Prince had an unpronounceable name at the time. And so David had to do everything with this symbol. So every commercial break he just made a joke about it. And Prince didn’t think it was funny. -Prince’s longtime keyboardist and musical director Morris Hayes

This video shows David Letterman having fun with the actual symbol Prince used to describe himself during a record label dispute.

Subscribe to 99.9 KTDY on Youtube

He’s watching in that green room and he’s, he’s pissed off man. He’s hot as cayenne peppers. We’ve rehearsed it, we know how it’s gonna go, he get’s to the door and he just says, um, do you have the gun sample? I’m like, um, I can get it. He said well okay, put that on. I’m gonna do like this (holds fingers to head) at the end of the song when I pull the trigger, you shoot the sample and Coco our big bodyguard’s gonna come grab me and drag me off the stage and I won’t have to shake his hand. And we gonna cut out the second verse, go straight to the bridge…and no mistakes. -Prince’s longtime keyboardist and musical director Morris Hayes

The entire performance of Prince singing the song “Dolphins” on David Letterman in 1994. The ending is eerie with Prince pretending to shoot himself in the head with a pretend gun. His bodyguard carries him off stage when he fake collapses. He edited the ending of the song and through in the gunshot and fake death scene to that he didn’t have to shake David Letterman’s hand.

Subscribe to 99.9 KTDY on Youtube

He’s like I don’t care, I’m over it. And so he just said, we gonna make a lil edit and I’m gonna do this thing and bam, just like that. He didn’t shake, David came out and he, let me tell you, David was thirty-eight too. After it was over, he was walkin’ through the halls swearing like…Prince can never come back to this show again. He was super hot. You know, ’cause he knew what had happened and that it was a slight. He was very upset about the whole deal too. -Prince’s longtime keyboardist and musical director Morris Hayes

David Letterman and Oprah Settle Feud

Subscribe to 99.9 KTDY on Youtube

16 Guests Who Were Banned From 'Saturday Night Live'

Image of

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend Lauren Woods Masters Dangerous Dressing With Classic Glamour on ESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Woods made the red carpet a family affair at the 2022 ESPY Awards tonight in Los Angeles. Beckham and Woods brought their adorable son Zydn on the carpet, clad in a baby tuxedo. The family looked sharp and well-coordinated. Woods took a risk in a slim backless dress, the girlfriend of the football star’s striking style statement certainly paid off. The bodice was square and ruched at the sides, pleated slightly to create contrast and offer dimension that the skirt did not have. The gown was long and dipped...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Prince
Deadline

Tim Miller On His Attempt To Revive ‘Terminator’ Franchise With ‘Dark Fate’: “I Was Wrong” – Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. The last time Deadpool director Tim Miller was here at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, he was promoting his R-rated revival of the Terminator series, Terminator: Dark Fate.  There was a lot of hope around the film, and Miller was set to right the wrongs of previous installments. Per James Cameron’s suggestion, he returned the sequel to a hardcore rating. Not only did he make sure Arnold Schwarzenegger was back, but Linda Hamilton, too; the last time she starred in the action series was Terminator 2: Judgement Day.  However, the pic tanked at the box office with $62M domestic, $261M...
NFL
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy