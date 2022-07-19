Fire forces evacuation near Possum Kingdom Lake

PALO PINTO COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A wildfire burning near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has prompted local officials to order the evacuation of around 50 homes , according to sources.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center , the fire began on Monday, July 18, 2022, at around 1 p.m.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer , the 1148 Fire, named after F.M. 1148 near where the fire originated, has burned an estimated 300 acres and is 0% contained as of 4:30 p.m.

Sources say multiple agencies are responding to this fire and working to contain it.

According to NBCDFW , no injuries have been reported at this time, nor has any damage to structures as a result of this fire.

The cause of the wildfire is unknown at this time.

Photo and video provided courtesy Tony Ramirez and Eliasville South Bend Volunteer Fire Department .

