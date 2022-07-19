ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Keeping plants healthy in a drought

By Malley Jones
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JuDR9_0gkECuCN00

WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Central Texas is continuing to see temperatures in the triple digits and no rain in sight.

Water is a vital resource to living organisms, including plants and flowers. So what does the drought mean for them?

Debbie Boyd at the Greenlife Nursery says some plants are drought tolerant, and they don’t have a problem with the weather.

“The thicker the leaf on succulents and the cacti, the less watering you have to do,” Boyd said.

Other plants need special attention.

Boyd says during the drought, they have to pay more attention to their watering, not doing it as quickly to make sure they are deep watering and getting the root ball wet.

Boyd says the key to keeping your plants healthy and alive during a drought is proper hand watering.

“Sometimes the root ball is so dry, the water will just splash off the ball if you just do it quickly,” Boyd said. “So you need to turn down your water hose and make sure you get it soaked. Sometimes you need to let the water drain and come back and do it again.”

They also put up shade cloths to reduce the amount of direct sunlight. In flower beds, mulch helps keep in moisture and keeps the soil from drying out.

“This shade cloth here is going to lower the temperature by several degrees,” Boyd said. “Anything you can do to get relief is great.”

To make sure your plant is moist enough, you can pull it out of the pot, test its weight, buy plant probes, or use your finger or a dowel rod.

She has seen a decrease in plant sales, both because people don’t understand how to best keep their plants alive during the drought, but also because it’s hard for people to get out in the heat to hand water.

“We made the rounds to some garden centers out of town this weekend, and definitely the nurseries are full and people are not planting as much,” Boyd said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Potential for significant wildfires in Texas continues

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas A&M Forest Service says that the fire environment, characterized by critically to extremely dry vegetation and critical fire weather, will support wildfire activity this week. Areas of concern include the eastern Rolling Plains, Cross Timbers, Central Texas, North Texas near the...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Extreme Heat On Cars Causes Mechanics To Do More Work

Waco, TX (FOX 44) – Coming out of an excessive heat warning into an advisory for tonight is taking a toll on vehicles. With these high temperatures, many cars are starting to have problems. Mechanics are having to fix belt loops and radiators on overheated vehicles and Thomas Whelchel, service advisor for Jesse Britt’s Automotive […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Children Overdosing on Melatonin increases in Central Texas

Waco, TX (FOX 44) – The CDC is reporting a big increase when it comes to poisonings of children, and it all has to do with those popular melatonin pills and gummies. Pre-COVID the Central Texas Poison Center Network received an average of 3,100 calls for children overdosing on melatonin. In 2020, the call volume […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Waco, TX
Lifestyle
KLST/KSAN

Texas has the lowest gas price average in the U.S. right now

Texas (KETK) – Texas has the lowest gas price average in the country currently at $3.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to AAA. AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch released the statewide average gas prices today showing Texas is at $3.95 per gallon, which is 19 cents less than on this day last […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Destination Central Texas: Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For this week on Destination Central Texas, we are taking a look at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum to learn more about the history of our state law enforcement. This place has so many pieces of history. Stephen F. Austin first formed the Texas Rangers in 1823, […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Living Organisms#Water Hose#Flowers#Fox#The Greenlife Nursery
KLST/KSAN

Texas Prepaid Tuition Program Newborn Enrollment deadline approaching

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas families have through July 31 to enroll their newborns at 2021-22 prices in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund – the state’s prepaid college tuition program. The Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts says that newborns are classified as children younger than one year of age at the time of enrollment. With […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Texas film festival among 25 coolest in the world

HOUSTON (CW39) Texas festivals are always draw big crowds and you probably have your favorite. One stands out worldwide according to MovieMaker Magazine. This Texas Hollywood capitol has a festival that only gets bigger and bigger every year. So Austin stays not only weird but cool.  MovieMaker source, producer and writer Clint Bentley said “this […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
KLST/KSAN

Mothers Against Greg Abbott voice need for change in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mothers Against Greg Abbott posted a video on Twitter voicing the need for change in Texas politics. The women in the video raised concerns for the futures of their families in Texas, referncing that “nothing changes in Texas politics until it does.” Mothers Against Greg Abbott spoke on the Texas […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Rep. Lee Zeldin attacked at Perinton campaign stop

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Lee Zeldin was attacked at a campaign event in Perinton Thursday night. Zeldin is the Republican candidate for governor in New York State. Witnesses say Zeldin was giving a speech about bail reform at the VFW on Macedon Center Road when a man got on stage, started yelling, “wrestled with […]
PERINTON, NY
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy