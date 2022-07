NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheMassachusetts Oyster Project runs an "upweller" project that helps grow oysters. The all-volunteer organization also runs a shell recycling program. Shells are collected from restaurants, aged for a year to rid them of any bacteria, and then placed back in the water as cultch. Oyster larvae attach to the recycled shells and grow. This helps encourage the wild shellfish population and grows shellfish reefs off the coast.

NEEDHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO