VOORHEES – Accounting and management consultants Bowman & Company LLP has announced the election of L. Jarred Corn (CPA, RMA, PSA) to managing partner effective July 1. L. Jarred Corn joined the Governmental Services Department of the Firm in 1992 and was admitted to Partner July 1st of 2007. His areas of expertise include the audits of municipal governments, school districts, private schools for the disabled, non-profit organizations, authorities, including fire districts, and federal award and state financial assistance programs. He is licensed to practice as a Certified Public Accountant, Public School Accountant, and Registered Municipal Accountant in New Jersey. Corn earned his B.S. in accounting from Trenton State College (now known as The College of New Jersey).

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO