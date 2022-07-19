ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Lone finalist named for Richardson ISD superintendent

By Julia Falcon
 4 days ago

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Richardson ISD trustees voted on Monday to name Interim Superintendent Tabitha Branum as the lone finalist to become the next superintendent.

Branum, who was named interim superintendent in Dec. 2021, will become the 10th superintendent.

"At the start of this superintendent search, the board was steadfastly committed to following a robust and rigorous search process that was centered around community input," said Board President Regina Harris. "We learned from our community that a leader with a strong academic conviction, who could provide steady and focused leadership, was what Richardson ISD needed – and we listened. From this community feedback, our search yielded an extensive pool of applicants from across the country with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

In the end, Ms. Tabitha Branum demonstrated that her unique leadership capabilities and track record of success in RISD were exactly what the community was looking for," Harris continued. "Ms. Branum can relate to RISD, has shown leadership in building community consensus, is transformative, and has a strong academic conviction. This is why I am proud that Ms. Branum has received unanimous support from the Board of Trustees – it's clear that our track record of success continues with this new chapter."

Previously, Branum served in RISD for eight years as assistant superintendent of secondary schools and most recently as deputy superintendent. Branum has been a Texas educator for 25 years, including service as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, technology leader and curriculum leader prior to joining RISD.

"I am honored and humbled to continue my service to RISD as superintendent," said Branum. "I'm grateful for the trust that our Board has placed in me, and I accept this responsibility with great excitement for the future of Richardson ISD, our students, our staff, and our community. As an RISD parent, resident, and taxpayer, I'm fully invested in the success of our schools and am committed to providing the very best educational opportunities for all students."

RISD began the formal search for applicants in June and interviewed multiple applicants, according to a release.

