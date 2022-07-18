Win Movie Tickets from Rogue Valley Magazine! Enter here!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ijpr.org

Thu 8 AM | Smoothing the end of the road at Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice

We don't much want to think about it, but we are not eternal. The end will come for each of us someday, and hospice services can help guide us gently to the end of life. Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice took its commitment to hospice services to another level with the opening of Celia's House in Medford in 2018. It provides a place for people to receive hospice services when home is not an option.
MEDFORD, OR
opb.org

Five wolf pups photographed in Oregon could represent a new pack

Researchers have snapped a photo of an adult wolf with five pups roaming the Oregon wilderness and say it could represent the establishment of a new wolf pack in the state. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife captured the image July 4 in the Upper Deschutes Wildlife Management Unit, which spans Deschutes and Klamath counties.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Rogue Pack kills more cattle near Fort Klamath

Wolves in the Rogue Pack have killed two more cattle in the Fort Klamath area. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the most recent incident attributed to the Rogue Pack, wolves that move between Jackson and Klamath counties, resulted in the death of a yearling steer on Sunday, July 17. According to an ODFW investigation, that morning a livestock producer found a dead, approximately 950-pound yearling steer in a large private-land grass pasture.
FORT KLAMATH, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

UPDATE: Test of Lake Siskiyou water shows green substance is safe

A pool of emerald water in Lake Siskiyou looked a little like St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago when the city dyes the Chicago River green for St. Patrick’s Day. But, no, Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services Director Bryan Schenone said the city of Mount Shasta used too much of a safe green dye Tuesday when it checked a storm drain that flows into the lake outside the Siskiyou County city.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Klamath Falls News

Red Flag Warning issued for Thursday, July 21

MEDFORD, Ore. - Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Siskiyou and Modoc counties today. Thursday afternoon and evening will be similarly dry, but slightly stronger winds are expected across Oregon and...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Medford Fire awards bystander for lifesaving CPR

MEDFORD, Ore.--After a pipe burst in Lucus Yearous home it took him on a trip to Lowe's 30 minutes before closing. Little did Cherol Langford know, but that trip would save her life. "I said, I feel faint and that was all I remember until I woke up in the E.R."
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Tour of Linkville Cemetery offered

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A walking tour of Linkville Cemetery will be offered at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 24, by the Klamath County Historical Society. Society members will discuss about a dozen early-day residents of Klamath County who are buried in the pioneer cemetery. “We think we can learn a...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Aggressive deer reported in Southern Oregon

People in Southwest Oregon are reporting an aggressive deer roaming the area, with most of the reports coming from Ashland. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging people to be cautious, saying the aggressiveness may be case of does protecting their young. The reports of the aggressive deer...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Medford business found to be a front for shipping black-market cannabis

MEDFORD — Over a million dollars in cash and 16 firearms were found when law enforcement raided a packing and shipping business in Medford that was a front for unlawfully shipping unlicensed cannabis. After a year of investigating, Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Homeland Security Investigations...
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

Man wanted for 2016 murder in South Carolina arrested in Medford

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man wanted for murder in South Carolina was tracked down and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Medford on Wednesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. John Tufton Blauvelt, 33, was wanted in connection with the murder of his estranged wife, Catherine “Cati”...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Stolen trailer investigation leads to illegal marijuana bust in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Two suspects are facing drug charges after a call for a stolen trailer led police to discovering a van loaded with black-market cannabis. Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8300 block of Barbur Street in White City this afternoon to recover a trailer stolen out of Medford on June 6th.
WHITE CITY, OR
KDRV

Murder suspect and Army deserter arrested in Medford after six years on the run

MEDFORD, Ore. - A South Carolina murder suspect and Army deserter was arrested in Medford on Wednesday, putting an end to the man's six-year run from the law. It happened on Lincoln Street. It was an operation helmed by the US Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force. They had help from Central Point PD.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Cheney Creek Fire burning in Josephine County

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District has night crews planned for duty to fight a wildfire in remote Josephine County. It says its firefighters are fighting spot fires in an area south of Wilderville. It says the Cheney Creek Fire totaled about five acres at 5:25pm burning on BLM land.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Josephine County approved, Jackson & Klamath Counties blue, waiting

SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Jackson, Siskiyou, Modoc, Lake, and Klamath counties this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 622 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening. * Impacts: Gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...The Rogue Valley within Fire Weather Zone 622. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 10 - 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Several Oregon rivers hurt by fire, industry and drought get millions in federal aid

Three Oregon rivers will benefit from more than $3 million in federal aid for tackling water and drought issues in the state. On June 11, the federal Bureau of Reclamation and Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that three community groups will receive money to finish projects restoring river habitats and protecting fish in areas where they’ve been imperiled.
OREGON STATE

